Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban’s Rage Room: What to expect from the axe-throwing venue

We get a sneak preview of Oban's latest attraction - and it's smashing, in more ways than one.

By Rita Campbell
Rage Room owner Alastair Combe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rage Room owner Alastair Combe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

People in Oban are being invited to enter the Rage Room.

Step forward, pick a weapon and unleash your anger.

Rage Rooms have popped up in Scotland’s major cities. Now, a Rage Room and axe hurling venue is coming to Oban’s Stevenson Street.

Rita Campbell unleashes some rage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It isn’t open until the end of May, but we were invited along by owner Alastair Combe for a sneak preview.

With the cost of living crisis and general state of the world, it’s fair to say there is a lot of suppressed anger floating around.

Which is probably why such places, where people can smash things up and let off steam in a safe environment, are so popular.

Alastair, 37, moved to Oban from Dundee three years ago and decided that something was missing.

‘Evening entertainment for people who don’t drink’

He said: “I noticed a niche in the market providing evening entertainment for people who don’t drink. So much of the nightlife in Oban revolves around the pub. This will give people something different to do.

“It could be for a date night, a work night out, anything really.

I saw how popular they are elsewhere and thought one might be appreciated in Oban. From the reaction we’ve had on social media, it seems I was right.

“Already I’ve had about 540 messages. A group of 40 people want to come in. There’s a girl from Mull bringing 25 people over.”

Alastair Combe in the axe throwing area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “Who doesn’t want to let out some anger? Have you ever looked at a TV in your house and thought, ‘I want to smash that thing up?’.

“This is guilt-free anger release.”

And it really is guilt-free. In the current financial crisis, many would say it is bad taste to destroy household goods for entertainment. They would be right.

But the “smash-ables” are all items collected from local charity shops which cannot be sold. Plates and glasses with cracks or chips in them, or TVs, computers and other electrical items beyond repair.

Charity shops get a donation for the unsellable items

Best of all, the charity shops receive a cash donation in exchange for the items.

Alastair added: “It’s all going to landfill anyway so we are helping the recycling process.”

He he has been contacted by local mental health groups who are supportive of the idea. As they believe it could be therapeutic for those having difficulties.

People can pick from a selection of weapons including baseball bats, axes and hammers.

Choose your weapon.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Then unleash all that pent-up frustration on a selection of glasses, plates, televisions, toasters and other breakables. Safety gear is provided.

For an experience with more skill involved, there are the axe-throwing targets.

Two people can compete during a half-hour session. Each person gets 15 throws and the person with the highest score wins.

There will be a leaderboard with a list of names. Every month the person at the top wins a £40 gift voucher for the Rage Room. It’s Alastair’s version of a darts league.

Oban’s Rage Room: Rita’s review

At first I felt a bit apprehensive.

But after swinging that bat and watching shards of glass flying through the air, there was no denying that it was quite a thrill.

It was certainly much more fun than I thought it was going to be.

People can choose their own music to be blasted into the room during their session.

They can even print out a photograph of someone they hate and have it posted onto the axe throwing target.

Rita: “There was no denying it was quite a thrill.”  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

CCTV cameras are currently being installed, so that sessions can be filmed and made into a short video as a free memento.

Oban Rage Room is situated in the former Salvation Army building, which has moved across the road.

In the month following opening, an Escape Room and cafe will open next door.

An Escape Room is a puzzle where you are locked in and have 30 minutes to find your way out. There will be a different theme every month.

How much does it cost?

The Rage Room offers a selection of packages. A half-hour axe hurling session is £40.

Rage Room sessions are 20 minutes.

The Bronze package is £40 for two people. A TV, toaster and 15 plates and cups are provided to destroy.

Silver is £60 for two people, who get 20 small “smash-ables” and three large electrical items.

The Gold package is £80 for four people. This includes 25 small items, three framed pictures, a microwave, TV and a toaster.

If you have smashed everything in the package and are still not satisfied, extra crates of breakables can be bought for £10.

