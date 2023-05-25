Five crew stranded on yacht one mile south of Ardnamurchan

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five people are currently being rescued after their yacht got into difficulties near Ardnamurchan.

Tobermory RNLI was launched to help after the crew issued a mayday at about 12.45pm. They were having issues with the yacht’s propeller.

A Stornoway Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Five people are currently stranded on a yacht, around one mile south of Ardnamurchan.

“The vessel was around a third of a mile from the shore when a rope became trapped around the yacht’s propeller, stranding those on board. ”

She confirmed Tobermory lifeboat was on scene.

More to follow.