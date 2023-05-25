Highlands & Islands Five crew stranded on yacht one mile south of Ardnamurchan Coastguard received a call for help just after 12.45pm. By Louise Glen May 25 2023, 2.31pm Share Five crew stranded on yacht one mile south of Ardnamurchan Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/highlands-islands/5769718/five-crew-stranded-on-yacht-one-mile-south-of-ardnamurchan/ Copy Link 0 comment The Tobermory lifeboat. Image: Supplied. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Five people are currently being rescued after their yacht got into difficulties near Ardnamurchan. Tobermory RNLI was launched to help after the crew issued a mayday at about 12.45pm. They were having issues with the yacht’s propeller. A Stornoway Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Five people are currently stranded on a yacht, around one mile south of Ardnamurchan. “The vessel was around a third of a mile from the shore when a rope became trapped around the yacht’s propeller, stranding those on board. ” She confirmed Tobermory lifeboat was on scene. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
