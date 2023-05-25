Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Dons fans end victorious night with parking tickets blow About 50 Aberdeen FC fans found parking tickets on their cars after leaving the game at Pittodrie on Wednesday night. By Ellie Milne May 25 2023, 2.38pm Share Dons fans end victorious night with parking tickets blow Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5769049/dons-fans-end-victorious-night-with-parking-tickets-blow/ Copy Link 0 comment Football fans were issued with fines for parking on the grass next to Accommodation Road near Aberdeen Beach. Images: Hugh MacLellan. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
