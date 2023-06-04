Top half the target as Keith management team extend stay at Kynoch Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Top half the target as Keith management team extend stay at Kynoch Park

Player development will be crucial as Maroons boss bids to move up the Highland League next season.

By Paul Third
Keith manager Craig Ewen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson Picture by Scott Baxter 02/09/2021
Keith manager Craig Ewen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson Picture by Scott Baxter 02/09/2021

Keith manager Craig Ewen has set his sights on taking the Maroons into the top half of the Breedon Highland League after he and his backroom staff signed contract extensions.

Ewen, assistant Chris Craib and first team coach Rod McKinnon have committed their future to the club to the summer of 2026.

The Maroons finished last season in 15th place in the table and Ewen has set his sights on moving the club up the league.

He said: “It’s nice to have the club back us for a few more years and we’re delighted to keep working on the job of taking Keith forward.

“It hasn’t been an easy couple of years. We would like to have won more games and be pushing further up the table but it is an ongoing process.

“It’s a very competitive environment and the clubs in the top half of the league have good quality players.

“We’ve got three or four older guys in the team but the majority of our squad is in the 18-22 age bracket.

“Our hope is always to see if we can keep the players together.

“If they can improve as they mature then we will be in a better place but it’s not easy as players who do well for you attract attention from elsewhere.”

Player development key to Maroons making progress

The Keith boss would love to be a in position to bring in experienced proven Highland League commodities to his squad but believes that is a significant challenge in competing with the financial muscle of the leading clubs in the division.

Ewen insists player development will be crucial to realising his goal at Kynoch Park.

He said: “There is no magic wand. We don’t have a big budget to bring in player X, Y and Z on big wages.

“We’ve got to work hard at developing what we have got to get into the top half of the league.

“There hasn’t been much movement so far in the league but it doesn’t surprise me. Clubs are cleverer at tying their key players down on longer deals.

Keith boss Craig Ewen.

“We’ve seen the odd player move to another club but the most any team has signed at this stage is three.

“As a result the market price for players is probably higher than it should be for everyone.

“When there are less players available it puts all the managers under more pressure, but that’s part and parcel of being a manager.”

Sargent commits future to Broch

Ryan Sargent has extended his contract with Fraserburgh.

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh attacker Ryan Sargent has committed his future to the club after signing a two-year extension.

The 22 year-old, who was part of the club’s league championship winning side of 2021-22, has scored 27 goals in 107 appearances for the Broch.

Sargent’s new deal extends his stay at Bellslea until the summer of 2026.

