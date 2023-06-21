Firefighters tackle blaze at Stornoway hotel

Fire services are attending a building fire at the County Hotel in Stornoway.

The incident was reported at around 1.20pm at the County Hotel on Francis Street in Stornoway.

Four appliances from Stornoway, South Lochs and Shawbost arrived at the site 10 minutes after the call.

Large swathes of smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof at the back of the building in photos and video posted on social media.

It is understood no one has been injured in the incident.

Firefighters used two hose reel jets, two main jets and four breathing apparatus to tackle the blaze. Crew still remain at the scene and are dampening down the building.

Police are also assisting with traffic management near the site.

More to follow.