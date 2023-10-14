Highland walks named among favourite autumn hikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland walks named among favourite autumn hikes

Loch Affric and Carbisdale included in Top 5 list.

By John Ross
The Loch Affric Circuit is said to be not for the first-time hiker
The Loch Affric Circuit is said to be not for the first-time hiker

Two Highland walks have been named among the top five autumn hikes in the UK.

The Loch Affric Circuit and the Carbisdale Circuit have joined other areas in Snowdonia, the Peak District and Wiltshire on the list by outdoor firm Blacks.

The 11-mile Loch Affric Circuit passes through pinewood and moorland scenery, with views of the mountains above.

Views are worth the effort

List author Ethan Ball, an outdoor enthusiast, said: “There’s no loch more stunning in autumn than Loch Affric.”

He said those undertaking the hike should heed the forecast with narrow paths and streams that can become difficult to cross in wetter weather.

“Make no mistake, this route is not for first-time hikers, but the views are more than worth the effort.

“The views of the loch below and the striking surrounding mountains such as A’ Chralaig and Sgùrr na Lapaich surround this hike and create a skyline that has to be seen to be believed.”

For a more gentle scenic hike, Mr Ball suggests the four-mile Carbisdale Circuit in Sutherland.

The Carbisdale Circuit walking route.

“This fairly short four-mile walk down woodland paths above the historic Carbisdale Castle has amazing points of interest, such as lochs, waterfalls, bridges, and viewing platforms.

“By birch and pine trees is a stunning early twentieth-century castle emerging from tree-covered hillsides that reportedly has its own ghost to keep an eye out for.”

Other routes on the list include the six-mile Cader Idris Pony Path in Snowdonia, the Savernake Forest walk, also over six miles, in Wiltshire, and a three-mile walk at Mam Tor peak in the Peak District.

