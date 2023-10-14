Highland walks named among favourite autumn hikes

Two Highland walks have been named among the top five autumn hikes in the UK.

The Loch Affric Circuit and the Carbisdale Circuit have joined other areas in Snowdonia, the Peak District and Wiltshire on the list by outdoor firm Blacks.

The 11-mile Loch Affric Circuit passes through pinewood and moorland scenery, with views of the mountains above.

Views are worth the effort

List author Ethan Ball, an outdoor enthusiast, said: “There’s no loch more stunning in autumn than Loch Affric.”

He said those undertaking the hike should heed the forecast with narrow paths and streams that can become difficult to cross in wetter weather.

“Make no mistake, this route is not for first-time hikers, but the views are more than worth the effort.

“The views of the loch below and the striking surrounding mountains such as A’ Chralaig and Sgùrr na Lapaich surround this hike and create a skyline that has to be seen to be believed.”

For a more gentle scenic hike, Mr Ball suggests the four-mile Carbisdale Circuit in Sutherland.

“This fairly short four-mile walk down woodland paths above the historic Carbisdale Castle has amazing points of interest, such as lochs, waterfalls, bridges, and viewing platforms.

“By birch and pine trees is a stunning early twentieth-century castle emerging from tree-covered hillsides that reportedly has its own ghost to keep an eye out for.”

Other routes on the list include the six-mile Cader Idris Pony Path in Snowdonia, the Savernake Forest walk, also over six miles, in Wiltshire, and a three-mile walk at Mam Tor peak in the Peak District.