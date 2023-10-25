Date set for FAI into death of Mowi worker Clive Hendry at Kyle fish farm

A date has been set for a preliminary hearing for a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the death of Clive Hendry who died while at work at a Kyle fish farm.

The inquiry into the death of the Mowi Scotland employee will start with a preliminary hearing on October 27 at Inverness Sheriff Court

Mr Hendry, 58, died on February 18 2020 while moving from a work boat, the Beinn Na Caillich, to a Sea Cap feed barge.

The incident took place at the company’s Ardintoul fish farm on the south side of Loch Alsh.

In May this year, Mowi was fined £800,000 over the accident.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks told Fish Farmer magazine: “The death of Clive Hendry occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Mr Hendry’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”