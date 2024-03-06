Cheers! Oban trio give up jobs to share the wonders of west coast whisky and gin

Ever fancied taking an alternative tour of west coast whisky and gin with locals who really know their botanicals from their peat levels?

Ooshka Bar- the anglicised version of the Gaelic word for water – is a new whisky, gin and cocktail tastings company but with a huge measure of promoting local and Hebridean to its world-wide audience.

Made up of Oban-based husband and wife team Alexandra and Mark Davison, both 25 originally from Yorkshire, and Oban and Colonsay woman Chelsea MacDonald, 29, they plan to meet a gap in the market.

Mark and Chelsea share their outstanding knowledge of the spirits of the western seaboard and Hebridean islands for individuals or groups.

But a unique feature of their business is that they can come to you, or you can go to them.

Chelsea said: “We want to share our love of the spirits of Scotland with people who may not have experienced the unique tastes of all the independent and small-scale producers.

“And we also can share the bigger names that people will be well aware of. We have been doing the job part-time, but it is now time to take the leap of faith and to start to do the job full-time.”

As she is speaking, she is looking along the shoreline of Oban Bay.

Stories from the west coast and islands imbued with whisky and gin

She continued: “There are so many tastes that can be foraged from shorelines to turn spirits into amazing cocktails. And everything we do is interwoven with the stories of the islands and the west coast.

“The experiences we give to people are really special, and we can provide unique and interesting sessions for groups of up to 14 people.”

The group work with venues in the town such as The View, The Mantrap, the Wee Wine Shop and Taste of Argyll.

They specialise in independent spirit makers, as well as sharing more established spirits with their customers.

Alexandra, 25, works in HR and international finance, as well as being the “powerhouse” behind the initiative.

“Alexandra said that it was time to go full time into Ooshka, and she knows her stuff – so Chelsea and I have taken the plunge and handed in our notice to work on the business full time,” Mark said.

“We have already had success working with groups from home or abroad – and American and German tourists are a huge part of our business.

“We source only the finest ingredients to create unique and delicious cocktails that will tantalize taste buds.

Mark continued: “Ooshka Bar can be anywhere in the town and we can design a session like no other for our customers.

‘Something for everyone’

“Whether you’re a whisky connoisseur or a gin lover, we have something for everyone.

“Our tastings are perfect for corporate events, private parties or simply a fun night out with friends.

“We have venues in Oban and Connel, or we can attend private parties across Scotland. Book now and let us take you on a journey through the world of spirits.”

The former Clacaig Inn and Oban Distillery worker added: “What we do is really special because we are sharing our unique knowledge of the special drinks that are available to people.

“Often the smaller independent distilleries are left behind when people do the whisky or gin trail in Scotland. We hope to bring more attention to the wide range of spirits available, while sharing the incredible stories of the area.”

Prices for experiences start at £25, and booking in advance is recommended.