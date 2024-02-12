A96 reopens after three people hospitalised following crash at Balloch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A96 reopens after three people hospitalised following crash at Balloch

The road reopened at 7:30pm after being closed for much of the day.

By Ellie Milne
Road closed at Balloch
The road near the Balloch junction is expected to be closed for some time. Image: Jasperimage.

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 at Balloch.

The incident took place on the Aberdeen to Inverness road near Allanfearn just after midday.

It is understood the crash involved a car and a van.

One person has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while two more people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12.16pm today to attend a road traffic collision in Balloch.

“We dispatched several resources to the scene, including four ambulances, our trauma team, an air ambulance and critical care paramedic, with our first resource arriving within three minutes.

“Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance was also called.

“We airlifted one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and two patients via road to Raigmore Hospital.”

Road closed sign at Balloch on A96
The A96 has been closed near Balloch. Image: Jasperimage.

Road closed following A96 Balloch crash

Traffic Scotland reported the A96 reopened at 7:30pm .

A section of the road was closed in both directions as a result of the collision, with a diversion put in place via Barn Church Road through Culloden.

The fire service dispatched three appliances and a specialist unit from Inverness to assist at the scene.

Crews helped to remove casualties from the vehicles before they were passed into the care of the ambulance service.

The final appliance left at 2.20pm.

