A96 reopens after three people hospitalised following crash at Balloch

Three people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 at Balloch.

The incident took place on the Aberdeen to Inverness road near Allanfearn just after midday.

It is understood the crash involved a car and a van.

One person has been airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while two more people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness by ambulance.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We received a call at 12.16pm today to attend a road traffic collision in Balloch.

“We dispatched several resources to the scene, including four ambulances, our trauma team, an air ambulance and critical care paramedic, with our first resource arriving within three minutes.

“Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance was also called.

“We airlifted one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, and two patients via road to Raigmore Hospital.”

Road closed following A96 Balloch crash

Traffic Scotland reported the A96 reopened at 7:30pm .

A section of the road was closed in both directions as a result of the collision, with a diversion put in place via Barn Church Road through Culloden.

The fire service dispatched three appliances and a specialist unit from Inverness to assist at the scene.

Crews helped to remove casualties from the vehicles before they were passed into the care of the ambulance service.

The final appliance left at 2.20pm.