Inverness 'What an absolute disgrace': Multiple cars vandalised outside Inverness bowling club A number of vehicles were severely damaged overnight at a city centre car park. By Alberto Lejarraga Updated February 12 2024, 5:21 pm Multiple cars have been vandalised in Inverness city centre overnight. Several vehicles parked outside Waterloo Bowling Club had their windows and rear-view mirrors smashed during the crime spree. Police said they were alerted to the damage at around 5.15am this morning, at Riverside Street. Some cars had most of their windows broken. The incident has sparked outrage among Inverness residents. A neighbour passing by the car park to see the damage said: "What an absolute disgrace. Police Scotland are investigating "the full circumstances" of the Inverness incident. "These cars have been destroyed and the repairs will be expensive too. "I hope there's CCTV so whoever did this thing gets caught." Police investigate incident on Riverside Street Police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.15am on Monday, 12 February, 2024, officers received a report of damage to a number of vehicles on Riverside Street, Inverness. "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. "Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0399 of 12 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."