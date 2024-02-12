‘What an absolute disgrace’: Multiple cars vandalised outside Inverness bowling club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘What an absolute disgrace’: Multiple cars vandalised outside Inverness bowling club

A number of vehicles were severely damaged overnight at a city centre car park.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Many cars were damaged overnight at a car park in Inverness. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Many cars were damaged overnight at a car park in Inverness. Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

Multiple cars have been vandalised in Inverness city centre overnight.

Several vehicles parked outside Waterloo Bowling Club had their windows and rear-view mirrors smashed during the crime spree.

Police said they were alerted to the damage at around 5.15am this morning, at Riverside Street.

Some cars had most of their windows broken. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The incident has sparked outrage among Inverness residents.

A neighbour passing by the car park to see the damage said: “What an absolute disgrace.

Police Scotland are investigating “the full circumstances” of the Inverness incident. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

“These cars have been destroyed and the repairs will be expensive too.

“I hope there’s CCTV so whoever did this thing gets caught.”

Police investigate incident on Riverside Street

Police have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

The cars were damaged next to Waterloo Bowling Club on Riverside Street. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15am on Monday, 12 February, 2024, officers received a report of damage to a number of vehicles on Riverside Street, Inverness.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The car park outside the Bowling Club in Inverness. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0399 of 12 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

