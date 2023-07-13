Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

How a Skye community rallied to find Baby Belle the blind cat after a week-long search

Baby Belle had the Skye Free Ads community band together to find her.

By Shannon Morrison
Baby Belle the blind cat posing in a basket, Skye.
Supplied by Jean Atherton-Dow

When Baby Belle the cat went missing, her owners Jean and Kim Atherton-Dow were frantic.

Losing a pet is bad at the best of times – but Baby Belle is blind and Jean was worried she wouldn’t survive.

The black and white cat went missing in the morning of July 5 from the village of Achachork, north of Portree.

Desperate to find her, Jean posted to local Facebook Group ‘Skye Free Ads‘ that evening to ask the community to alert her if anyone saw Baby Belle.

“Baby Belle was an abandoned kitten who was dumped in the streets,” she explained.

“She has been blind from only a few weeks old.”

Jean Atherton-Dow with Baby Belle
Jean’s wife, Kim, with Baby Belle. Supplied by Jean Atherton-Dow

“She contracted cat flu, and by the time Tala Monastery Rescue found her it was too late to save her sight.”

In her Facebook post to Skye Free Ads, Jean says: “She gets spooked easily because she can’t see, so [she] could have got disorientated.

The Skye community is ‘unbelievable’

The search for the blind cat took place immediately, with many locals doing their part to help bring Belle home.

They shared social media posts, texted and phoned each other across the miles and even went out physically searching.

“From the minute we put out a post saying she was missing we have had people sharing the post and asking after her,” says Jean.

Baby Belle the blind cat sits in a cooking pot (unharmed)
Baby Belle has been with the family since she was seven months old. Supplied by Jean Atherton-Dow

“Our next door neighbour said ‘Karen has already texted us to say she was missing’ – Karen lives about 60 miles away.”

The local vet had also notified their patients of Belle’s disappearance, and provided the couple with a cat trap.

Jean is a medical herbalist, and one of her own patients drove all the way from the south of the island to help.

“They spent five hours in pouring rain, climbing the ridge behind us and searched in the woods for us.”

Thank you to wonderful neighbours

Jean says she and Kim are “still reeling” from when Baby Belle was found.

The couple were sitting in the evening after having just spent two hours searching when a neighbour turned up at the door.

The neighbour said she thought that she had spotted the cat in the opposite field.

When Jean ran out to the field, she found another two neighbours “thigh high in bracken” in the field. They were attempting to contain her in an area.

The neighbour’s cat was sitting on top of a post at the edge of the field.

“She said her cat had been sitting there mewing really loudly, and that another cat was responding back to her so they went to check.”

“I got down on the ground near her and called her, and she just came straight to me and lay down. She was absolutely exhausted.”

When Baby Belle finally made it home, Jean and Kim were “both in tears”.

Baby Belle eating once she had been reunited with her owners
Miraculously, the feline was able to come home unharmed. Supplied by Jean Atherton-Dow

The couple would like to thank the entire community of Skye – “the length and breadth of it”.

Jean and Kim moved up together from Lothian to Skye in a bid to protect their cats after three died where they lived previously.

“We moved here because we were so hurt by the loss in the Lothians, and wanted to find community.”

“Skye has welcomed us for the past two and a half years, and this week has shown us how much heart and community there is.”

More stories from Skye:

More from News

The roof may be needed again on Centre Court (Adam Davy/PA)
Wimbledon set for more rain before blustery weekend
Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross
Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross 'wouldn't stand in way' of drug consumption room trial
Delta Air Lines has reported soaring profits thanks to a surge in transatlantic travel (Michael Dwyer/AP/PA)
Delta soars to record 1.8 billion dollar profit as holidaymakers pack planes
Gillian Keegan thanked teachers for their work (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Education minister says no cuts to key services despite teacher pay increase
Ion Izagirre took a solo win on stage 12 of the Tour de France (Daniel Cole/AP)
‘Very emotional’ Ion Izagirre thrilled to follow compatriot with Tour stage win
Ryan Tubridy hosted a radio programme every weekday before the scandal emerged (PA/Niall Carson)
Ryan Tubridy’s latest invoice not paid by RTE amid contract dispute
Abertarff House will open this month
Staffing issues delay opening of Abertarff House tourist attraction in Inverness
A police officer from Guatemala’s Attorney General’s office at the headquarters of the electoral authority during the raid (Moises Castillo/AP/PA)
Guatemala election authority raided after confirming poll results
An array of sports cars at Supercar Day in the Shire.
Supercar Day in the Shire: Owners urged to show off motors for good cause
Mark Cavendish was forced out of the Tour de France in a crash last week (Thibault Camus/AP)
Mark Cavendish expects recovery to be ‘number of weeks’ after collarbone surgery