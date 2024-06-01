Secret network of wartime tunnels in Highlands to open to public for first time

A path following a network of mines in the Highlands will open to the public for the first time this month.

A new mine heritage trail in Lochaline, on the Morvern peninsular, will be opened by current and former miners and their families on June 14.

Lochaline Silica Sand Mine is the only underground sand mine in Europe and is used to make windows and glass bottles.

The trail celebrates more than 80 years of mining in the village and serves as a reminder of Lochaline’s contribution to World War II.

The mine opened in 1940 after Britain lost access to continental supplies of silica sand, which was used to make periscopes, binoculars and gunsights.

The first team of men to work in the mine came from the slate quarries in Ballachulish.

Among them were Donald Noel Paton, the first manager, and Jimmy McGregor, the processing plant foreman.

Both their daughters will be at the opening of the trail, which has been organised by Morvern Heritage Society and funded by contributions from the mine’s current owners, Lochaline Quartz Sand.

Creina Jackson, nicknamed Grannie Burach, still lives in Lochaline and remembers the opening of the mine.

She said: “It has long been a dream of mine for this unique history to be recognised both for the extraordinary contribution to the war effort and the expansion of this small Highland village.”

Diana Noel Paton was born in the village became involved in fundraising for the project as she felt it was important for tourists to learn about Lochaline’s past.

She added: “There are so many people passing through the village who see all the old mine workings but don’t know the important part the village and the mine played in the war.

“We now have a walking trail that connects the past to the present, linking up with other local walking routes around the village.”

The trail begins at the original mine entrance and follows the route the sand took along a single gauge railway to the old West Pier, where it was loaded onto ferries for transportation.

The trail then loops back through the village finishing at the site of the original dormitories and canteen, which is now The Whitehouse Restaurant.