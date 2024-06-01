Secret network of wartime tunnels in Highlands to open to public for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Secret network of wartime tunnels in Highlands to open to public for first time

Lochaline is the only underground sand mine in Europe. Now, a new trail will serve as a reminder of the village's contribution to World War II.

Tunnels underneath the village of Lochaline.
Tunnels underneath the village of Lochaline. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

A path following a network of mines in the Highlands will open to the public for the first time this month.

A new mine heritage trail in Lochaline, on the Morvern peninsular, will be opened by current and former miners and their families on June 14.

Lochaline Silica Sand Mine is the only underground sand mine in Europe and is used to make windows and glass bottles.

Lochaline on the Morvern peninsula
Lochaline on the Morvern peninsula will have a mine heritage trail. Image: Supplied.

The trail celebrates more than 80 years of mining in the village and serves as a reminder of Lochaline’s contribution to World War II.

The mine opened in 1940 after Britain lost access to continental supplies of silica sand, which was used to make periscopes, binoculars and gunsights.

The first team of men to work in the mine came from the slate quarries in Ballachulish.

Among them were Donald Noel Paton, the first manager, and Jimmy McGregor, the processing plant foreman.

Lochaline Quartz Sand Ltd mine in Lochaline,
The processing plant on the shore of Loch Aline. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Both their daughters will be at the opening of the trail, which has been organised by Morvern Heritage Society and funded by contributions from the mine’s current owners, Lochaline Quartz Sand.

Creina Jackson, nicknamed Grannie Burach, still lives in Lochaline and remembers the opening of the mine.

She said: “It has long been a dream of mine for this unique history to be recognised both for the extraordinary contribution to the war effort and the expansion of this small Highland village.”

Diana Noel Paton was born in the village became involved in fundraising for the project as she felt it was important for tourists to learn about Lochaline’s past.

She added: “There are so many people passing through the village who see all the old mine workings but don’t know the important part the village and the mine played in the war.

An excavator at work deep in the Lochaline mine
An excavator at work deep in the mine. Image Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We now have a walking trail that connects the past to the present, linking up with other local walking routes around the village.”

The trail begins at the original mine entrance and follows the route the sand took along a single gauge railway to the old West Pier, where it was loaded onto ferries for transportation.

The trail then loops back through the village finishing at the site of the original dormitories and canteen, which is now The Whitehouse Restaurant.

Conversation