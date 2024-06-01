Meggi Lashes: TikTok star installs eyelash vending machine in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Meggi Lashes: TikTok star installs eyelash vending machine in Inverness

There are now more than 50 vending machines across the UK, including Aberdeen and Dundee.

By Ellie Milne
Meggi Morgan standing next to vending machine in Inverness
The Meggi Lashes vending machine was installed at the Eastgate Shopping Centre this week. Image: Meggi Lashes/Facebook.

A beauty products company which has more than Â£1.2 million followers on TikTok can now be found in Inverness.

Meggi Lashes, owned by 24-year-old Meggi Morgan, has installed one of their popular false eyelash vending machines in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The bright pink machine features a range of products, including eyelashes, lip glosses and mascaras, and is one of more than 50 across the UK.

MeggiÂ shared a video on TikTok telling her followers she drove more than eight hours to install the vending machine in the Highlands capital.

She asks: “Can someone please tell me this is worth it?”

Based on the response the social posts have received, it appears it was definitely worth the business owner making the trip north.

Pink Meggi Lashes vending machine in Inverness
The Meggi Lashes vending machine can be found in the upper mall at the Eastgate Shopping Centre. Image: Meggi Lashes/Facebook.

She posted: “After the success of installing a vending machine in Inverness over seven hours away last night, we have gained a lot of new followers.

“Thank you so much guys. We’re so happy to be here, this is a permanent location of course.”

Meggi Lashes arrives in Inverness

The 54th Meggi Lashes vending machine is located in the upper mall opposite Sky Nails.

Other machines have previously been installed at Union Square Shopping Centre in Aberdeen and the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Meggi, from Dudley, started the business while living in Spain in 2020 with a Â£300 investment.

The brand has gone from strength to strength thanks to social media and now sells a range of beauty products online.

The company also has a customised pink van which travels around the UK and has to restock the vending machines with their products every week.

More from Inverness

An aerial view of Inverness and the Black Isle.
The population of Inverness: Why is it so hard to get a straight answer…
Kerr's Dairy director Kelvin Kerr.
Shake-up of milk delivery services in Aberdeen and Inverness
Rowan Road
Four people charged following drugs bust in Inverness
ScotRail RMT rail strike
'Extra capacity and faster connections needed': Train passengers have their say on Inverness, Elgin…
4
Gus MacDonald holding a club and balls at Inverness Crazy Golf.
Family in shock after 'sickening' raid on Inverness crazy golf course
Union Street
Man charged with assault and robbery in Inverness
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
'If you grass I'll kill you': Man's warning to neighbour after assault
Cocaine is a class A drug. Image: Shutterstock
Search of Inverness home recovered cocaine worth Â£10,000
Looking down at Elgin railway station with two trains at platforms.
Hourly trains were promised from Inverness and Elgin to Aberdeen 15 years ago: What…
Anete Licite, of Inverness-based Braveheart Property Specialists.
Inverness-based 'Scotvian' Anete Licite loves helping people find their dream homes