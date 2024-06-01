Meggi Lashes: TikTok star installs eyelash vending machine in Inverness

A beauty products company which has more than Â£1.2 million followers on TikTok can now be found in Inverness.

Meggi Lashes, owned by 24-year-old Meggi Morgan, has installed one of their popular false eyelash vending machines in the Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The bright pink machine features a range of products, including eyelashes, lip glosses and mascaras, and is one of more than 50 across the UK.

MeggiÂ shared a video on TikTok telling her followers she drove more than eight hours to install the vending machine in the Highlands capital.

She asks: “Can someone please tell me this is worth it?”

Based on the response the social posts have received, it appears it was definitely worth the business owner making the trip north.

She posted: “After the success of installing a vending machine in Inverness over seven hours away last night, we have gained a lot of new followers.

“Thank you so much guys. We’re so happy to be here, this is a permanent location of course.”

Meggi Lashes arrives in Inverness

The 54th Meggi Lashes vending machine is located in the upper mall opposite Sky Nails.

Other machines have previously been installed at Union Square Shopping Centre in Aberdeen and the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.

Meggi, from Dudley, started the business while living in Spain in 2020 with a Â£300 investment.

The brand has gone from strength to strength thanks to social media and now sells a range of beauty products online.

The company also has a customised pink van which travels around the UK and has to restock the vending machines with their products every week.