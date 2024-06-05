No place for Loch Ness in next season’s North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No place for Loch Ness in next season’s North Caledonian League

There is a return for Bunillidh Thistle, with the Helmsdale-based side having been absent from the league since 2020.

By Andy Skinner
Loch Ness celebrate winning last season's North Caledonian League. Image: Loch Ness FC
Loch Ness celebrate winning last season's North Caledonian League. Image: Loch Ness FC

Loch Ness will not compete in this season’s North Caledonian League after the 2024-25 line-up was confirmed.

The league announced the 12 teams which will participate in the division for the forthcoming campaign.

There is a return for Bunillidh Thistle, with the Hemsdale-based outfit having last played in the league in the 2019-20 campaign.

There is no place for 2023 champions Loch Ness however, which ends their four-year stay in the division.

Loch Ness manager Shane Carling with his arm out and thumb up
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson

Shane Carling’s men finished second in last season’s table, six points adrift of champions Invergordon.

As a result of their title triumph the previous season they entered the Scottish Cup for the first time, losing 3-1 away to Luncarty in August last year.

