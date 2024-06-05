No place for Loch Ness in next season’s North Caledonian League

Loch Ness will not compete in this season’s North Caledonian League after the 2024-25 line-up was confirmed.

The league announced the 12 teams which will participate in the division for the forthcoming campaign.

There is a return for Bunillidh Thistle, with the Hemsdale-based outfit having last played in the league in the 2019-20 campaign.

There is no place for 2023 champions Loch Ness however, which ends their four-year stay in the division.

Shane Carling’s men finished second in last season’s table, six points adrift of champions Invergordon.

As a result of their title triumph the previous season they entered the Scottish Cup for the first time, losing 3-1 away to Luncarty in August last year.