Meet the alpacas that roam free in Glencruitten Woods near Oban

Visitors describe bumping into the friendly creatures on walks.

By Louise Glen
Alpacas at Glencruitten Woods near Oban
Alpacas at Glencruitten Woods near Oban. Image: Donna MacCulloch.

If you go down to the Glencruitten Woods today, you are definitely in for a big surprise.

More used to seeing sheep, Highland cows or even golden eagles in the area, locals say there are now some new additions in the shape of four alpacas walking freely in the woods.

The herd has become popular among locals – and the owners of Glencruitten House have said the four are possibly trying to escape from the dreaded West Highland midgie!

The alpacas are called Diamond, Oscar, Bossy, and Leon.

Glencruitten House has recently reopened as a luxury hotel on the outskirts of the town of Oban.

While one of the luxury suites will set you back a few hundred pounds, the sight of the cute alpacas will make the stay magical.

Alpacas at Glencruitten House in Oban.
Alpacas at Glencruitten House. Image: Donna MacCulloch.

Obanites love walking in Glencruitten Woods, where the alpacas live.

The woods border with Glencruitten Golf Club, the home of top golfer Robert MacIntyre.

Alpacas are a species of South American camalid mammal.

Traditionally they live in herds on level heights in the Andes in southern Peru, western Bolivia, Ecuador and northern Chile.

Alpacas at Glencruitten Woods are ‘friendly’

The alpacas at Glencruitten Woods are described by people who have met them as “friendly”.

The customer experience manager at Glencruitten House Sayward Harris ten Hove says the alpacas are getting lots of attention.

Alpacas roaming the Glencruitten Woods near Oban.
Walkers in Glencruitten Woods have been delighted to meet the alpacas. Image: Donna MacCulloch.

Sayward said: “We certainly do have our four fluffy alpacas: Diamond, Oscar, Bossy, and Leon.

“They are the most amazing, friendly, and gentle souls you will ever meet.

“They have become a little more adventurous in the last couple of days.

“After eight months of roaming the Glencruitten Estate, they now want to see more.

“They may also be trying to get away from the midges that are bugging them at the moment.”

One woman told The Press and Journal: “It is quite a surprise to see the alpacas and at first we were a little bit nervous to see them.

“But they were really friendly, and quite a sight in the West Highlands.”

