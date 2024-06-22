Teenager to open dessert shop in Oban as a side hustle to studying law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Teenager to open dessert shop in Oban as a side hustle to studying law

The first-time business owner says she plans to open at breakfast time to sell waffles.

By Louise Glen
McCaig's Dessert House Oban
McCaig's Dessert House will be open every day selling sweets, treats and great coffee. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

While many 19-year-olds are looking forward to the summer holidays after a year of student life, one Oban girl is taking on her biggest challenge yet.

Imaan Akhtar, 19, who is studying for her law degree in Glasgow, is planning to open McCaig’s Dessert House on George Street.

The clue is in the name for what the shop is going to sell – but Imaan is also planning to open up at breakfast time for special waffles.

McCaig’s Desserts is in the former Amore Hairdressers. The team from Amore have moved to 7 Craigard Road, Oban.

The young businesswoman is hoping to employ three or four workers to assist in the shop.

Imaan, whose dad Mr Purvis owns the Best Wishes card shop directly across from the

shop,  said: “It is going to be a dessert shop, and I don’t think that Oban will have had anything like it before.

McCaig's Dessert House in Oban
McCaig’s Dessert House in Oban. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

“We are going to be selling fresh waffles, cakes, sweets with a range of Scottish treats.

“We are also going to be selling bubble tea and I think that we will be the first in Oban to sell that.

“We are also going to be making fresh vanilla ice cream, and for those who like other flavours, we will have Soaves ice cream.

Bubble tea, waffles and something sweet and Scottish

“We will also have a special breakfast waffle and great coffee.”

The shop will be open from early morning until 10 or 11pm.

“I used to work in Morrisons cafe and my dad said there was a place in Oban that he would like me to take over,” Imaan said.

“There are no dessert shops in Oban so I thought why not give it a go.”

Asked if it was to be a success would she give up her studies, Imaan said: “I love the law and I love learning about it – so I don’t think so.

“But this is a great opportunity for me to grow my own business and to learn lots of other new things so I am into it.”

Imaan continued: “The time is right and I am very excited about getting started.”

She also says that after living in Glasgow she is really looking forward to being near her dad.

She said: “He has encouraged me and guided me, so I think this is going to be a great business and I am looking forward to people coming to enjoy what we have on offer.”

Imaan hopes to open seven days a week, and plans to open next Tuesday.

