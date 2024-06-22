Teenager to open dessert shop in Oban as a side hustle to studying law

While many 19-year-olds are looking forward to the summer holidays after a year of student life, one Oban girl is taking on her biggest challenge yet.

Imaan Akhtar, 19, who is studying for her law degree in Glasgow, is planning to open McCaig’s Dessert House on George Street.

The clue is in the name for what the shop is going to sell – but Imaan is also planning to open up at breakfast time for special waffles.

McCaig’s Desserts is in the former Amore Hairdressers. The team from Amore have moved to 7 Craigard Road, Oban.

The young businesswoman is hoping to employ three or four workers to assist in the shop.

Imaan, whose dad Mr Purvis owns the Best Wishes card shop directly across from the

shop, said: “It is going to be a dessert shop, and I don’t think that Oban will have had anything like it before.

“We are going to be selling fresh waffles, cakes, sweets with a range of Scottish treats.

“We are also going to be selling bubble tea and I think that we will be the first in Oban to sell that.

“We are also going to be making fresh vanilla ice cream, and for those who like other flavours, we will have Soaves ice cream.

Bubble tea, waffles and something sweet and Scottish

“We will also have a special breakfast waffle and great coffee.”

The shop will be open from early morning until 10 or 11pm.

“I used to work in Morrisons cafe and my dad said there was a place in Oban that he would like me to take over,” Imaan said.

“There are no dessert shops in Oban so I thought why not give it a go.”

Asked if it was to be a success would she give up her studies, Imaan said: “I love the law and I love learning about it – so I don’t think so.

“But this is a great opportunity for me to grow my own business and to learn lots of other new things so I am into it.”

Imaan continued: “The time is right and I am very excited about getting started.”

She also says that after living in Glasgow she is really looking forward to being near her dad.

She said: “He has encouraged me and guided me, so I think this is going to be a great business and I am looking forward to people coming to enjoy what we have on offer.”

Imaan hopes to open seven days a week, and plans to open next Tuesday.