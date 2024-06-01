Man, 40, to appear in court after reports of teenage girl being ‘followed’ in Fort William

A 40-year-old man is due to appear in court following reports of a teenager being “followed” in Fort William.

Police were made aware of concerns a 16-year-old girl had been followed by a man while she was walking alone in the Black Parks area.

The incident took place at about 9pm on Thursday, May 16.

Officers shared an appeal for information from the public and said the girl had been left “shaken and scared”.

Now, a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Inverness Sherriff Court on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a report of concern that a 16-year-old girl was being followed in the Fort William area on Thursday, May 16.

“He is due to appear before Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday, June 3.

“We would like to thank members of the public who assisted our inquiries and everyone who shared our appeal.”