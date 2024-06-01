Pensioner, 80, taken to hospital with serious injuries following A9 crash

A pensioner is in hospital with serious injuries following a four-car crash on the A9.

Police, firefighters and paramedics raced to the A9 Inverness to Perth road on Friday afternoon following reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Kingussie.

The road was closed for about eight hours as teams responded to the incident.

Paramedics assessed an 80-year-old male driver at the scene before rushing him to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

His condition is described as serious but stable.

The driver of another vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was also taken to the Inverness-based hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

Police launch investigation into A9 crash

Police have confirmed enquiries into the crash are continuing.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 4.05pm on Friday, May 31, police received a report of a four-car crash on the A9 near Kingussie.

“Emergency services attended and the 80-year-old male driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable. The driver of another vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was also taken to hosiptal for treatment.

“The road was closed for around six hours and enquiries remain ongoing.”