Emily in Paris star swaps city of love for the Highlands

Lily Collins has swapped the bustling streets of Paris for the remote Highlands as she enjoys a break from filming.

The British actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share images from her travels, exploring a host of beauty spots across the north.

Accompanied by her film director husband Charlie McDowell, the couple explored Edinburgh before making their way north.

Captioning the post, “Slipped away to Scotland”, the 35-year-old shared pictures from their recent visit to The Torridon Hotel in Achnasheen, followed by a tour of Dunrobin Castle, located on the outskirts of Golspie.

Filming for series four of Emily in Paris ends

Their Highland getaway came just weeks after filming for series four of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris wrapped.

Taking to social media to celebrate the milestone, the lead actress said the series is angled to be their most “colourful, adventurous and insanely fun one” to date.

She wrote: “Thatâ€™s a wrap on season four.

“Itâ€™s definitely been the most colorful, adventurous, and insanely fun one yet.

“Iâ€™m beyond grateful to my entire crew and cast for their tireless dedication and unparalleled passion. Youâ€™re all truly the best. I cannot wait to share what weâ€™ve created together.

“And I really hope we all get to do it again.”

There are reports that Lily Collins will be attending the Dior show at Drummond Castle in Perthshire on Monday June 3.