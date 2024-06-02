Emily in Paris star swaps city of love for the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Emily in Paris star swaps city of love for the Highlands

British actress Lily Collins spent time exploring beauty spots across the north.

By Michelle Henderson
Lily Collins posing with her husband Charlie McDowell in front of a river and hill in the Highlands.
Lily Collins took to Instagram to share a series of images from her recent trip to the Highlands. Image: Lily Collins/ Instagram.

Lily Collins has swapped the bustling streets of Paris for the remote Highlands as she enjoys a break from filming.

The British actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share images from her travels, exploring a host of beauty spots across the north.

Accompanied by her film director husband Charlie McDowell, the couple explored Edinburgh before making their way north.

Captioning the post, “Slipped away to Scotland”, the 35-year-old shared pictures from their recent visit to The Torridon Hotel in Achnasheen, followed by a tour of Dunrobin Castle, located on the outskirts of Golspie.

Dunrobin Castle gardens under a blanket of dark clouds.
Lily pictured the gardens at Dunrobin Castle. Image: Lily Collins/ Instagram.
Lily Collins pictured in a long coat in a pine forest in the Highlands.
Lily’s visit to the Highlands arose as filming for season four of Emily in Paris wrapped. Image: Lily Collins/ Instagram.

Filming for series four of Emily in Paris ends

Their Highland getaway came just weeks after filming for series four of the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris wrapped.

Taking to social media to celebrate the milestone, the lead actress said the series is angled to be their most “colourful, adventurous and insanely fun one” to date.

Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowall pictured taking a selfie outside Dunrobin Castle as Charlie holds a camera up to his eye.
The couple enjoyed a tour of Dunrobin Castle. Image: Lily Collins/ Instagram.

She wrote: “Thatâ€™s a wrap on season four.

“Itâ€™s definitely been the most colorful, adventurous, and insanely fun one yet.

“Iâ€™m beyond grateful to my entire crew and cast for their tireless dedication and unparalleled passion. Youâ€™re all truly the best. I cannot wait to share what weâ€™ve created together.

“And I really hope we all get to do it again.”

There are reports that Lily Collins will be attending the Dior show at Drummond Castle in Perthshire on Monday June 3.

