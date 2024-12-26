Eight must-visit attractions within an HOUR drive of Inverness

When you think of Inverness, the first must-see attraction that springs to mind might be the Culloden Battlefield or Loch Ness.

A growing but still relatively small city, Inverness attracts tourists from all over the world eager to experience the magic of the Scottish Highlands.

Many residents and tourists will have inevitably ticked off big-name sights such as the castle and the Caledonian Canal.

However, just further afield dotted around the city within just an hour’s drive are several unique and fascinating must-visit sites.

Must-visit attractions near Inverness

Beauly Priory

One of three priories founded in Scotland in 1230 for monks of the Valliscaulian order, Beauly Priory is just a 25-minute drive from Inverness.

The monks came from the fancy-sounding Val-des-Choux, which translates to Valley of Cabbages near Dijon, France.

When John Keats stopped in Beauly in 1818, he explored the extensive ruins, which were the basis for a poem.

The massive red stone walls remain standing, with several grave markers dotted around the site.

Free to visit.

Wardlaw Mausoleum

A must-visit site for Outlander fans, the Mausoleum is located in the village of Kirkhill, 20 minutes from Inverness.

Built in 1634 for the Lovat Frasers as a family burial plot and remodelled in 1722 by Simon Fraser, 11th Lord Lovat, also known as ‘Old Fox’.

Old Fox features in the TV series Outlander, as the grandfather of Jamie Fraser.

The barrel-vaulted crypt contains six lead-lined or double-lead-lined coffins in total, including one of an infant, John Fraser, who died in 1779.

Free entry

Groam House Museum

An independent museum in Rosemarkie 30 minutes from Inverness on the site of an early Christian monastery 1,250 years ago.

The centrepiece is the magnificent 8.5ft Rosemarkie cross-slab, an 8th-century sculpted stone with carved enigmatic Pictish symbols and Christian crosses.

It also houses the extensive collection of artefacts from Celtic Art teacher George Bain, and local historical items like photos and documents.

Free entry

Hugh Miller’s Birthplace

Fossil hunter, geologist, and writer Hugh Miller was one of the great Scots of the 19th century, and his birthplace is just 42 minutes from Inverness in Cromarty.

Miller was born in 1802 in a thatched cottage built by his pirate great-grandfather.

A Georgian-era mansion house was built near the cottage by Miller’s father, which has now been transformed into a museum dedicated to Miller’s life and work.

The museum has a fascinating collection of fossils, tools and manuscripts as well as a central spiral staircase that mimics a ship’s mast – a nod to Miller’s seafaring heritage.

Paid entry.

Ardclach Bell Tower

A true architectural oddity, Ardclach Tower is 40 minutes away from Inverness.

The little yellow fortified bell tower stands alone on a hill above the parish church of Ardclach and was built by noted Covenanter Alexander Brodie in 1655.

The small belfry was later added, containing the church bell which used to ring for special events.

Free to visit.

Fyrish Monument

The Fyrish Monument looks over the town of Evanton in the Highlands.

It was ordered by General Sir Hector Munro of Novar and completed in three years between 1782-85 by 360 workers.

The structure was inspired by the gate of Negapatam near Madras in India as Hector Munro had captured Madras for the British in 1781.

It was a scheme to help the local unemployed, and the men were paid in food and drink.

Hikers must take a winding trail up to the monument, which takes around two hours.

Free to visit.

Fortrose Cathedral

A beautiful red sandstone cathedral in the quiet centre square of Fortrose, 29 minutes from Inverness.

The diocese of Ross has existed since about AD 700, with the oldest part of the cathedral dating back to the 1300s.

Only a small portion of the building remains upstanding, but it contains some fine architectural details – including stone vaulting and remains of the window tracery.

Free to visit.

Mermaid of the North

This iconic statue is located in Balintore, 51 minutes from Inverness and is one of the most-visited attractions in the town.

Steve Hayward originally sculpted a 10ft bronzed wood mermaid statue in 2007 for the Highland Year of Culture, however, it was damaged during a severe storm.

In 2014, the statue was replaced with a bronze-cast model, which sits atop a rock looking out to sea.

Free to visit.

Which is your favourite of these attractions near Inverness? Let us know in the comments.