Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo celebrate Christmas and engagement in Ellon

The celebrity couple got engaged in October.

By Chris Cromar
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo.
James Watt and Georgia Toffolo celebrated Christmas and their engagement at BrewTap in Ellon. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

BrewDog founder James Watt and his fiancee Georgia Toffolo enjoyed a joint Christmas and engagement party in Ellon.

Watt and “Toff” – who made her name by starring in reality TV show Made in Chelsea – celebrated at BrewDog’s headquarters in the Aberdeenshire town earlier this week.

The pair, who got engaged in October, split their time between the north-east and London, with Toff, 30, sharing her love for the region, including its array of local businesses.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
The couple got engaged in October. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

It was the second time the celebrity couple hosted their Christmas party at DogTap Ellon and the TV star said in an Instagram post she “danced for hours”.

She added: “It was so special for us to have our people in one place. This is the second year we hosted this together and now I’m worried about what to do next year to top it.”

Georgia Toffolo, James Watt and Watt's grandmother.
Toff’s highlight was Watt’s grandmother sitting on the 360 camera. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

Her highlight of the evening at the Balmacassie Industrial Estate venue was when Watt’s grandmother sat on the 360 camera wearing a glitter ball helmet.

Toff’s mum Nicola was also in attendance, as was the Made in Chelsea star’s King Charles spaniel Monty, who was dressed in a Santa outfit.

Nicola Toffolo and Georgia Toffolo with dog Monty.
Toff’s mum Nicola was at the party, as was the Made in Chelsea star’s dog Monty. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

Watt, 42, stepped down from his role of BrewDog in May this year to “concentrate on his other projects and interests”, with one of those including his fiancée’s raw dog food start-up WiLD PACK.

Just last week he took to LinkedIn to ask for advice about a tax conundrum, as if he married Toff within three years it would mean he would become a “connected person”, resulting in being no longer eligible for Enterprise Investment Scheme tax relief.

‘Clearly joking’ about wedding delay

However, the Aberdeenshire businessman took to the social media platform to confirm he was “clearly joking” and was not thinking of delaying the wedding.

James Watt, Georgia Toffolo and dog Monty.
It was all smiles for the engaged couple this Christmas. Image: Georgia Toffolo/Instagram.

Watt said: “There’s no way I’d survive calling off a wedding to save £3,500 in tax, not if I wanted to live to see the big day.”

