Man airlifted to hospital following rescue off Western Isles coast

A man was airlifted to hospital in a rescue operation off the Western Isles coast last night.

Coastguard rescue teams received the call around 9:45pm on Thursday, June 6.

A helicopter was dispatched to evacuate a man on a fishing vessel 60 miles north of the coast.

The patient was airlifted to the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We medically evacuated a man from a fishing vessel 60 miles north of the west coast.

“We received the call around 9:45pm last night and airlifted the patient to the Western Isles Hospital.”