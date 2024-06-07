A9 reopens following two-car crash near Alness

The A9 has reopened after being closed near Alness following a two-car crash earlier this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene of the collision, which took place at Skiach services around 8:47am.

The busy road was closed northbound at Skiach services as drivers were advised to use an alternative route.

However police have now confirmed that the road has reopened. It is unknown if anyone suffered any injuries at this time.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance service said: “We received a call at 08:47 hours today to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the A9, near Alness.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. One patient was treated and released on scene.”