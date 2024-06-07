‘I didn’t know who he was’: Inverness musician gets shock invitation from Russell Crowe

It is not every day you get an email in your inbox from a Hollywood actor.

But that is exactly what happened when Russell Crowe contacted musician Calum MacPhail.

Calum, who hails from Fort William but now lives in Inverness, was messaged out of the blue by the Gladiator actor to appear as a warm-up act for an upcoming show at Eden Court.

The gig takes place on Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm.

The Seven Years Old singer, songwriter and musician admitted that at first, he didn’t know who Russell Crowe was.

But after a quick search, he found out that he was in fact talking to an A-list celebrity and Oscar-winning actor who has been the leading man in some of the century’s biggest movies.

Australian actor Russell Crowe came to international prominence as a police detective in La Confidential in 1997, and as Jeffrey Wigand in the drama The Insider (1999).

Crowe gained wider stardom for playing the title role in the period film Gladiator (2000), for which he received an Academy Award for best actor.

‘I didn’t know who he was’

Recently he has turned his attention to singing and is touring smaller venues with his Inside Garden Party.

Russell Crowe is bringing the party show to Eden Court.

Calum said: “Russell phoned Hootananny in Inverness, he actually picked up the phone to them himself.

“Apparently he was booking the venue.

“When he was on the phone he asked Hootananny for the names of some Scottish bands that would be good to be the support act for his gig.

“Out of the four names Russell was given, he picked me.”

He said: “Then Russell dropped me an email. I didn’t know who he was.

“But when I found out I realised that this was a big deal.

“Since then he has been in touch via email. Russell now has my phone number – I can’t even believe I am saying that.”

Promotional material for Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party reads: “Get ready for a night of music and stories as Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe brings his indoor garden party to the UK for the first time since 2017.”