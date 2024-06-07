‘I didn’t know who he was’: Inverness musician gets shock invitation from Russell Crowe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I didn’t know who he was’: Inverness musician gets shock invitation from Russell Crowe

Calum got a surprise when an email from the Gladiator star landed in his inbox.

By Louise Glen
Russell Crowe and Calum Macphail. Supplied by Calum MacPhail/Shutterstock
Russell Crowe and Calum Macphail. Supplied by Calum MacPhail/Shutterstock

It is not every day you get an email in your inbox from a Hollywood actor.

But that is exactly what happened when Russell Crowe contacted musician Calum MacPhail.

Calum, who hails from Fort William but now lives in Inverness, was messaged out of the blue by the Gladiator actor to appear as a warm-up act for an upcoming show at Eden Court.

The gig takes place on Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm. 

The Seven Years Old singer, songwriter and musician admitted that at first, he didn’t know who Russell Crowe was.

But after a quick search, he found out that he was in fact talking to an A-list celebrity and Oscar-winning actor who has been the leading man in some of the century’s biggest movies.

Australian actor Russell Crowe came to international prominence as a police detective in La Confidential in 1997, and as Jeffrey Wigand in the drama The Insider (1999).

Calum MacPhail
Calum MacPhail. Image: Innes and Campbell Communications.

Crowe gained wider stardom for playing the title role in the period film Gladiator (2000), for which he received an Academy Award for best actor.

Russell Crowe will take to the stage in Inverness. Image: ML Photo/Profimedia

‘I didn’t know who he was’

Recently he has turned his attention to singing and is touring smaller venues with his Inside Garden Party.

Russell Crowe is bringing the party show to Eden Court.

Calum said: “Russell phoned Hootananny in Inverness, he actually picked up the phone to them himself.

“Apparently he was booking the venue.

“When he was on the phone he asked Hootananny for the names of some Scottish bands that would be good to be the support act for his gig.

“Out of the four names Russell was given, he picked me.”

He said: “Then Russell dropped me an email. I didn’t know who he was.

“But when I found out I realised that this was a big deal.

“Since then he has been in touch via email. Russell now has my phone number – I can’t even believe I am saying that.”

Promotional material for Russell Crowe’s Indoor Garden Party reads: “Get ready for a night of music and stories as Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe brings his indoor garden party to the UK for the first time since 2017.”

