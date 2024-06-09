Take a look inside the luxury Harris hidden retreat that has clinched top eco award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a look inside the luxury Harris hidden retreat that has clinched top eco award

Harris Hideaway has taken home a national prize recognising its eco-credentials and design. 

Harris Hideaway perches on a hillside overlooking the isle of Taransay and Luskentyre Beach. Image: Harris Hideaway
Harris Hideaway perches on a hillside overlooking the isle of Taransay and Luskentyre Beach. Image: Harris Hideaway
By Louise Glen

Hard work, determination and passion have paid off for a couple who built a hidden hideaway gem on Harris.

Debbie and Richard Greaves put their heart and souls into getting self-catering accommodation, Harris Hideaway, up and running.

The couple, who also run the Corner of Eden self-catering cottages in Cumbria, are personally delighted with the results of their Scottish project.

But their efforts have now been recognised more widely, with the luxury retreat clinching a national award for its outstanding eco-credentials and design.

A bath tub with a view. Image: Harris Hideaway 

Harris Hideaway’s eco-credentials praised

Harris Hideaway, which perches on the hillside overlooking the isle of Taransay and Luskentyre Beach, clinched top place in the ‘Best Sustainable Project’ category in the first ‘Making Better Homes’ awards.

The awards are run by national builders’ merchant Jewson.

Situated on the west coast of Harris at Meavaig, the Grand Designs-style retreat was recognised for its outstanding eco-credentials and design features, as well as its consideration of the local environment.

Harris Hideaway has won a sustainable award from Jewsons
A window to watch the world go by. Image: Harris Hideaways

Debbie and Richard have spent three years creating the perfect getaway spot .

Debbie said: “We holidayed on the island in October 2020 after the first lockdown and totally fell in love with the place. I felt like I’d ‘come home’ even though we had no connection to the islands.

“On a drive down to Huisinish beach we came across a croft for sale and started investigating, realising that we couldn’t yet move from Cumbria and live on Harris, a croft was not for us.

The stunning kitchen. Image: Harris Hideaway 

“We spotted that a small part of this croft had been de-crofted and had planning permission for a house – after discussions with the owner we agreed a private sale and our adventure began.

“We initially worked with an architect to make the changes we wanted and submitted these to gain the new design, after that we have designed and managed the build ourselves.”

Debbie added that the project wouldn’t have been possible without assistance from local tradespeople who helped bring their vision to life.

The retreat has stunning views. Image: Harris Hideaway 

The couple also used local and artisan producers for internal finishes to support small-scale businesses.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have been recognised in the Jewson Making Better Homes Awards,” she said .

“We’ve worked so hard on this project over the last three years, so it means a lot.

“The awards are such a great way to showcase what can be done and let people know that you can build homes in a sustainable way.”

Harris Hideaway has won a sustainable award from Jew
Snow on the Harris Hideaway cottage. Image; Harris Hideaways.

Richard added: “Winning feels like a great reward after all the hard work, effort, determination and planning.

“Hopefully the awards are a source of inspiration for others.

“We hope that we can show that you can build a beautiful home that’s sustainable and a sustainable home that’s beautiful.”

Harris Hideaway has won a sustainable award from Jews
The couple sourced furnishings locally. Image: Harris Hideaways.

What’s so special about the Harris Hideaway?

Harris Hideaway was described as showcasing creativity while building a sustainable holiday home for the future.

It uses energy-efficient air source heating, hot water system and a natural turf roof to insulate the property, reducing its impact on the environment.

Careful consideration was also given to ensure the house blends into its remote location rather than “blotting” the untouched landscape.

Harris Hideaway has won a sustainable award from Jew
Can you see it yet? Image: Harris Hideaways

All of this on a Hebridean island where projects are all dependent on a ferry, and often hard-to-come-by tradespeople.

Richard added: “Harris Hideaway is a luxury home that will be here for ever and makes the most of the stunning environment that it sits in.”

A spectacular bath to take in your surroundings. Image: Harris Hideaway 

