Take a look inside the luxury Harris hidden retreat that has clinched top eco award

Hard work, determination and passion have paid off for a couple who built a hidden hideaway gem on Harris.

Debbie and Richard Greaves put their heart and souls into getting self-catering accommodation, Harris Hideaway, up and running.

The couple, who also run the Corner of Eden self-catering cottages in Cumbria, are personally delighted with the results of their Scottish project.

But their efforts have now been recognised more widely, with the luxury retreat clinching a national award for its outstanding eco-credentials and design.

Harris Hideaway’s eco-credentials praised

Harris Hideaway, which perches on the hillside overlooking the isle of Taransay and Luskentyre Beach, clinched top place in the ‘Best Sustainable Project’ category in the first ‘Making Better Homes’ awards.

The awards are run by national builders’ merchant Jewson.

Situated on the west coast of Harris at Meavaig, the Grand Designs-style retreat was recognised for its outstanding eco-credentials and design features, as well as its consideration of the local environment.

Debbie and Richard have spent three years creating the perfect getaway spot .

Debbie said: “We holidayed on the island in October 2020 after the first lockdown and totally fell in love with the place. I felt like I’d ‘come home’ even though we had no connection to the islands.

“On a drive down to Huisinish beach we came across a croft for sale and started investigating, realising that we couldn’t yet move from Cumbria and live on Harris, a croft was not for us.

“We spotted that a small part of this croft had been de-crofted and had planning permission for a house – after discussions with the owner we agreed a private sale and our adventure began.

“We initially worked with an architect to make the changes we wanted and submitted these to gain the new design, after that we have designed and managed the build ourselves.”

Debbie added that the project wouldn’t have been possible without assistance from local tradespeople who helped bring their vision to life.

The couple also used local and artisan producers for internal finishes to support small-scale businesses.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have been recognised in the Jewson Making Better Homes Awards,” she said .

“We’ve worked so hard on this project over the last three years, so it means a lot.

“The awards are such a great way to showcase what can be done and let people know that you can build homes in a sustainable way.”

Richard added: “Winning feels like a great reward after all the hard work, effort, determination and planning.

“Hopefully the awards are a source of inspiration for others.

“We hope that we can show that you can build a beautiful home that’s sustainable and a sustainable home that’s beautiful.”

What’s so special about the Harris Hideaway?

Harris Hideaway was described as showcasing creativity while building a sustainable holiday home for the future.

It uses energy-efficient air source heating, hot water system and a natural turf roof to insulate the property, reducing its impact on the environment.

Careful consideration was also given to ensure the house blends into its remote location rather than “blotting” the untouched landscape.

All of this on a Hebridean island where projects are all dependent on a ferry, and often hard-to-come-by tradespeople.

Richard added: “Harris Hideaway is a luxury home that will be here for ever and makes the most of the stunning environment that it sits in.”