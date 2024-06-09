Douglas Ross faces expenses ‘cover-up’ claims but insists he’s done nothing wrong

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross says he has “no issue” with his expenses claims being scrutinised again after being accused of a cover-up.

Reports in the Sunday Mail claim his advisers flagged concerns over 28 parliamentary travel claims which may have been combined with his work as a football linesman.

Speaking on Sunday, First Minister John Swinney described the claims as “very significant” and demanded Mr Ross explain the expenses in detail.

A Tory Party whistleblower told the paper Mr Ross’ team discussed the travel claims when contacted by journalists back in 2021 but hoped nobody would pick them up.

The reports came to light only after the outcry over the ousting of ex-Tory candidate David Duguid in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East because of health concerns.

Mr Ross stepped in on Thursday and decided to take on the job himself – despite his promise to step down as Moray MP and focus on his MSP job and leadership role.

What are the rules?

Under UK parliamentary rules, MPs can only claim travel from their home airport – which was either Inverness or Aberdeen in Mr Ross’s case when he was MP for Moray.

They can also claim for “diverted” journeys, but must supply detailed notes on the diversion.

The newspaper states Mr Ross’s aides raised alarm in November 2021 over expense claims which included a £58 parking fee at Inverness Airport in July 2018 while Parliament was in recess.

It also stated £43 rail travel from Heathrow to central London was claimed the day after Mr Ross was a linesman in a match in Iceland.

Claims also include that he expensed a flight from London to Glasgow and £109 parking.

On November 1, 2020 it is alleged he claimed £48.99 for parking the day he refereed a Celtic game.

While Mr Swinney said he did not want to “jump to conclusions”, he told journalists in Paisley on Sunday that the newspaper report raises “very significant issues”.

“Douglas Ross is normally the first to be out of the stables demanding that everybody sets out all of the information, so I think Mr Ross should do that right away because the story raises very significant and serious issues of the potential misuse of public funds”, he added.

Ross denies any wrongdoing

On Sunday, Mr Ross denied any wrongdoing and said he is happy for his expenses to be looked at again.

In a statement, he said: “I have only ever claimed expenses related to my role as a member of parliament and the costs of getting me to and from Westminster.

“These have all been agreed by IPSA, the independent body that oversees MPs expenses, but I would have no issue with them being scrutinised again.”

Party insiders previously told the P&J the mood was “mixed” over the party leader’s decision to stand in Mr Duguid’s place.

They warned it is “not tenable” for Mr Ross to serve at both Holyrood and Westminster for another five years.

The Scottish Tory leader said the “very unique circumstances” and timings meant the party had just over 24 hours to get another candidate in place in the seat, so he decided to put himself forward.

Mr Duguid, who is still in hospital in Glasgow, has been posting regular updates on social media and has rejected claims he is “unable to stand” as “simply incorrect”.

In his most recent post on Saturday, he confirmed he visited the hospital shopping arcade using his wheelchair and bought some newspapers.

“I was a bit surprised to see so many of them describe me as ‘seriously ill’.

“That was true when I was in intensive care in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary a month ago. But certainly not now.

“I continue to be fully focussed on my rehabilitation and making great progress daily.”

Read more: