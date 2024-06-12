‘Silent’ fireworks and a smaller bonfire: Could Kirkwall bonfire night changes stop swans getting distressed?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Silent’ fireworks and a smaller bonfire: Could Kirkwall bonfire night changes stop swans getting distressed?

A petition was launched after Kirkwall bonfire night last year were raised after distressed birds were seen during last year's display.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkwall bonfire
Changes may be coming for Kirkwall's annual bonfire & fireworks display.

Changes may be coming for Kirkwall’s annual bonfire event – including using “silent fireworks” – after concerns were raised about the local swan population.

Discussions were held between the local council, Kirkwall & St Ola Community Council, and local campaigners at the end of last week.

While the council says no firm measures have been agreed yet, the campaigners said the measures being discussed include reducing the size of the bonfire and using silent fireworks for a shorter display.

The fireworks may also be set off from a different location to further reduce distress to the birds.

A distressed cygnet following the 2023 Kirkwall bonfire and fireworks display. Image: Serena Leask

The event is organised by Kirkwall & St Ola Community Council with help from other organisations.

The recent discussions come following concerns after last year’s event, on November 4.

During the fireworks display, a number of swans were seen flying low above the crowd.

A few birds flew noticeably close to the bonfire itself.

There were also reports of at least one distressed bird after the event had finished.

As a result, people took to social media to air their concerns.

This led to an online petition, which has since gathered over 2,100 signatures.

Campaigners still hope Kirkwall bonfire event will be relocated entirely

Its goal is for the bonfire to be relocated away from the Peedie Sea.

A group of individuals, dubbing itself “Team Swan”, brought the concerns to the council and spoke to the media.

Kirkwall resident Kelly Johnston started the petition after attending last year’s bonfire with her family.

She said: “My hope is that they see sense and relocate the whole thing, not just the fireworks.

“If this event were being proposed for the first time, it wouldn’t happen in that area.

“I think people need to consider that when forming their opinions.”

Meanwhile, a council spokesperson said: “Kirkwall & St Ola Community Council does not wish to comment  on this year’s bonfire night until it has completed discussions with event partners.”

More from Highlands & Islands

The island and the log cabin that comes with it. Image: Galbraith
Mullagrach Island: Remote getaway on the market for £500,000
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock (14503556al) Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak enjoy a cup of tea in front of an oil platform Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross to visit Inverness, Scotland, UK - 23 May 2024
Who wants to be a Highlands Tory MSP? Next in line to Douglas Ross…
The Highland cottage once owned by Jimmy Savile. Image: PA.
Councillors urged to approve demolition of Jimmy Savile's Glencoe cottage
2
Jock Ramsay, of GlenWyvis Distillery.
Why Jag-loving Inverness man immersed himself in whisky
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer driver and the million pound council embezzler
Harris Hideaway perches on a hillside overlooking the isle of Taransay and Luskentyre Beach. Image: Harris Hideaway
Take a look inside the luxury Harris hidden retreat that has clinched top eco…
Ceannabeinne Beach on the NC500 route
Police probe after man threw stones at NC500 motorbike riders
Highland mum goes viral after sharing moment she fell during parent sports day race. Image: Becky Oman.
VIDEO: Highland mum face-plants during school sports day race
Inveraray Castle, the ancestral home of the Duke of Argyll and Clan Campbell.
Duke of Argyll wants distillery in grounds of his castle
Russell Crowe and Calum Macphail. Supplied by Calum MacPhail/Shutterstock
'I didn't know who he was': Inverness musician gets shock invitation from Russell Crowe

Conversation