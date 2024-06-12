‘Silent’ fireworks and a smaller bonfire: Could Kirkwall bonfire night changes stop swans getting distressed?

Changes may be coming for Kirkwall’s annual bonfire event – including using “silent fireworks” – after concerns were raised about the local swan population.

Discussions were held between the local council, Kirkwall & St Ola Community Council, and local campaigners at the end of last week.

While the council says no firm measures have been agreed yet, the campaigners said the measures being discussed include reducing the size of the bonfire and using silent fireworks for a shorter display.

The fireworks may also be set off from a different location to further reduce distress to the birds.

The event is organised by Kirkwall & St Ola Community Council with help from other organisations.

The recent discussions come following concerns after last year’s event, on November 4.

During the fireworks display, a number of swans were seen flying low above the crowd.

A few birds flew noticeably close to the bonfire itself.

There were also reports of at least one distressed bird after the event had finished.

As a result, people took to social media to air their concerns.

This led to an online petition, which has since gathered over 2,100 signatures.

Campaigners still hope Kirkwall bonfire event will be relocated entirely

Its goal is for the bonfire to be relocated away from the Peedie Sea.

A group of individuals, dubbing itself “Team Swan”, brought the concerns to the council and spoke to the media.

Kirkwall resident Kelly Johnston started the petition after attending last year’s bonfire with her family.

She said: “My hope is that they see sense and relocate the whole thing, not just the fireworks.

“If this event were being proposed for the first time, it wouldn’t happen in that area.

“I think people need to consider that when forming their opinions.”

Meanwhile, a council spokesperson said: “Kirkwall & St Ola Community Council does not wish to comment on this year’s bonfire night until it has completed discussions with event partners.”