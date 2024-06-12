Ross County consulted with supporters groups ahead of home kit launch

Ross County head of commercial Duncan Chisholm revealed the Staggies’ new home kit was designed following input from supporters.

The Staggies have launched their new home strip ahead of the 2024-25 Premiership campaign, which will go on sale from Wednesday morning.

County have struck up a fresh three-year deal with suppliers Macron, who they have teamed up with again for the first time since 2021.

It follows the end of a three-year agreement with Joma.

The jersey features a recognition of the Dingwall outfit’s 30-year anniversary since joining the Scottish leagues, beneath the club badge.

With help from the club’s supporters liaison officers, Kenny MacLennan and Shaun Campbell, Chisholm is pleased the Staggies were able to engage with their fanbase.

Chisholm said: “We have done it a little bit differently this year. In previous years it has been designed in-house very secretly, with no view from fans.

“What we have done this year is invited a number of fans’ group to get their views on it – and pulled it together with our SLOs.

“It’s the 30-year anniversary of us being in the league, so it was a time for us to really do something a bit different.

“We have gone back to a real heritage brand, and changed the badge on the playing kit to commemorate 1994 to 2024.

“It will be launched on Wednesday morning – and so far the response has been fantastic.”

Season ticket early-bird window extended

County have extended the early-bird window on season ticket purchases until Friday, due to high demand.

In spite of a 10% increase in price, Chisholm has been encouraged by the initial uptake.

He added: “We have extended the early bird, purely on the basis of demand.

“We will be there or thereabouts on last year already, without moving off the early-bird.

“Last year was a really high increase – by 22% – which we are on course to beat.

“I think it was on the back of the Roy of the Rovers play-off against Partick Thistle. We have tried to take a wee breath this year to be honest.

“With ticketing we are trying to move to digital. People can still get their traditional paper, and plastic credit card style season ticket.

“But we are aiming to move away from that. If nothing else to support our cause of being more environmentally friendly, but cost and time as well.

“It will give us data about who is coming to the stadium, who is using their tickets and how many times they use them, which is handy to have.”

Corporate hospitality drive from Staggies

Chisholm revealed the Staggies are planning refurbishments to their hospitality suites during the summer – with a fresh focus on how the club engages with the corporate market.

He added: “Corporate hospitality is going to be a push.

“We could sell the Rangers and Celtic games out six or seven times.

“What I need to do is maintain a growth, and find the right facility with the right offering for a fanbase that will use it all round.

“I think there has been a change in the market. It has become more casual. The days of the three course meal, collar and tie are fading a little bit – except from the big games. That price point is a little bit less.

“We have around 120 members who are regulars to that and we want to increase it.

“We have increased our costs for the first time in four years, which took a big decision. But we are like any other business in trying to maintain that.

“We have tried to keep it as tight as possible. It is one of the cheapest season tickets, cheapest corporate hospitality, and cheapest kits in the Premiership.

“We will try and maintain that – but finding that sweet-spot for corporate hospitality is going to be a push.”