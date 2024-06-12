Ross County consulted with supporters groups ahead of home kit launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County consulted with supporters groups ahead of home kit launch

The Staggies' new home strip for the 2024/25 season goes on sale on Wednesday morning.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's head of commercial, Duncan Chisholm. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County's head of commercial, Duncan Chisholm. Image: Ross County FC

Ross County head of commercial Duncan Chisholm revealed the Staggies’ new home kit was designed following input from supporters.

The Staggies have launched their new home strip ahead of the 2024-25 Premiership campaign, which will go on sale from Wednesday morning.

County have struck up a fresh three-year deal with suppliers Macron, who they have teamed up with again for the first time since 2021.

It follows the end of a three-year agreement with Joma.

The jersey features a recognition of the Dingwall outfit’s 30-year anniversary since joining the Scottish leagues, beneath the club badge.

Ross County’s home kit for the 2024-25 season. Image: Ross County FC

With help from the club’s supporters liaison officers, Kenny MacLennan and Shaun Campbell, Chisholm is pleased the Staggies were able to engage with their fanbase.

Chisholm said: “We have done it a little bit differently this year. In previous years it has been designed in-house very secretly, with no view from fans.

“What we have done this year is invited a number of fans’ group to get their views on it – and pulled it together with our SLOs.

“It’s the 30-year anniversary of us being in the league, so it was a time for us to really do something a bit different.

“We have gone back to a real heritage brand, and changed the badge on the playing kit to commemorate 1994 to 2024.

“It will be launched on Wednesday morning – and so far the response has been fantastic.”

Season ticket early-bird window extended

County have extended the early-bird window on season ticket purchases until Friday, due to high demand.

In spite of a 10% increase in price, Chisholm has been encouraged by the initial uptake.

He added: “We have extended the early bird, purely on the basis of demand.

Ross County fans during the play-off victory over Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

“We will be there or thereabouts on last year already, without moving off the early-bird.

“Last year was a really high increase – by 22% – which we are on course to beat.

“I think it was on the back of the Roy of the Rovers play-off against Partick Thistle. We have tried to take a wee breath this year to be honest.

“With ticketing we are trying to move to digital. People can still get their traditional paper, and plastic credit card style season ticket.

“But we are aiming to move away from that. If nothing else to support our cause of being more environmentally friendly, but cost and time as well.

“It will give us data about who is coming to the stadium, who is using their tickets and how many times they use them, which is handy to have.”

Corporate hospitality drive from Staggies

Chisholm revealed the Staggies are planning refurbishments to their hospitality suites during the summer – with a fresh focus on how the club engages with the corporate market.

He added: “Corporate hospitality is going to be a push.

“We could sell the Rangers and Celtic games out six or seven times.

Ross County’s Victoria Park. Image: SNS

“What I need to do is maintain a growth, and find the right facility with the right offering for a fanbase that will use it all round.

“I think there has been a change in the market. It has become more casual. The days of the three course meal, collar and tie are fading a little bit – except from the big games. That price point is a little bit less.

“We have around 120 members who are regulars to that and we want to increase it.

“We have increased our costs for the first time in four years, which took a big decision. But we are like any other business in trying to maintain that.

“We have tried to keep it as tight as possible. It is one of the cheapest season tickets, cheapest corporate hospitality, and cheapest kits in the Premiership.

“We will try and maintain that – but finding that sweet-spot for corporate hospitality is going to be a push.”

Conversation