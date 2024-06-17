Ben Nevis Barber back in business and ‘living his best life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Nevis Barber back in business and ‘living his best life’

Neil McNeill from Fort William answers calls from former customers and returns to barbering.

By Louise Glen
Ben Nevis barber Neill MacNeil
Neil McNeill has opened up Ben Nevis barbers. Image: Neil MacNeill/ Facebook.

A Fort William man who gave up barbering during Covid has reopened his business Ben Nevis Barber after being unable to go anywhere without being asked to cut hair.

Neil McNeill, who found a new career on the roads after Covid struck, said it was good to be back – but the best thing was being his own boss.

Neil has reopened Ben Nevis Barbers inside Luxe HandB hairdressers at 5 Ben Nevis Way in Claggan last Monday.

He praises Caitlyn for supporting him, and getting him organised to get back to working at Luxe H+B  for himself.

Neil said: “When I gave up the shop before I had had enough especially as it was during Covid and there was no work.

“I went to do many other jobs, including working on the roads.

‘People kept asking me to go back to barbering’

“But people just kept asking me to cut their hair.

“There were even some people that I continued to cut because they would not go elsewhere.

“I DJ part-time, and I couldn’t even do a gig without at least one person asking me when I would get back to barbering.

“My friend Caitlyn Daly from Luxe encouraged me.

Neil O'Neil in the River Lochy.
Neil McNeil says he is living his best life now he is back barbering. Image; Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

“So I gave in last week, and put up a post that said I was restarting. I didn’t advertise it, I didn’t say to anyone – but when I woke up the following morning I had 227 followers.

“Listening to people’s stories every single day, you get to know people, and now I am cutting hair for the children of the children that I first cut their hair.”

Over the 20 years of appointments that he kept with customers, he has worked in Fort William at McLennan’s – where he trained – Middle Street and Stag and Buck – but now he is running his own shop and importantly for Neil, his own hours.

‘Take a day for fishing’

“I would encourage anyone that wants to work for themselves to do it,” he said. Now that I am back to working for myself I can get the work/life balance right.

“So, today for instance – Wednesday – I am going to be closed and take a day fishing on River Lochy.

“I could not have done this in any of my other jobs.”

While he has only been open since Monday, Neil said what people want has not changed much.

He said: “People want to be treated well, remembered and have a decent haircut.

“It is good to be back. I seem to have the same customers that I had before Covid, so it is good. I’ve got a lot of stories to catch up on.”

