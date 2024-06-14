Woman who brought broadband to hundreds of Lochaber homes to be made OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman who brought broadband to hundreds of Lochaber homes to be made OBE

Jacqueline Wright is on the 2024 King's Birthday Honours list.

By Louise Glen
Jackie Wright
Jackie Wright has been awarded an OBE. Image: Supplied.

A woman who helped bring broadband to hundreds of rural Lochaber homes is to be made an OBE.

Jacqueline Forrest Wright, 66, is on the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours list for services to the business community of Lochaber.

Jacqueline, known to friends as Jackie, formerly chaired Locheilnet, a community interest company set up to deliver broadband to rural homes not served by other providers.

Loch Eil.
Locheilnet brought high-speed broadband to rural parts of Lochaber. Image: Supplied.

Mrs Wright said: “I am honoured and humbled.

“So many people do good things in this area, and I fully believe that this honour is for all of those people.

“I chaired Locheilnet a community interest company which provided broadband to rural and remote parts of the area.

“As many will know services in this area are patchy and we had a solution with a wireless broadband

“I was the chairperson for 10 years.

“In that time over 500 people signed up, They were never going to get fibre. So we came up with a solution to get them a great service.

“It was very much a community-based company providing a community-led solution.”

‘This OBE is for all the people who have been involved with Locheilnet’

Mrs Wright was a senior officer at Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) for 20 years, before becoming a self-employed business consultant 16 years ago.

She left HIE in 2008.

She continued: “What is special about Locheilnet is that it was coming up with a solution to allow people to get a good service of broadband in remote and rural areas.

“These days a good provision of internet is important for every area of life, and as necessary as other utilities.”

As well as Locheilnet, Mrs Wright was a director of the West Highland Museum.

In 2015 she became deputy lord lieutenant for Inverness.

She added: “This OBE is for all the people who have been involved with Locheilnet.

“It is a great privilege.”

Last year, Locheilnet was taken over by Comms West a new company established by a previous board member,

Comms West is led by Jim Smith, Claire Cameron and Ali Hodnett, Locheilnet’s former technical manager.

Conversation