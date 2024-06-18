Hunt for local artist to open main stage at Belladrum 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hunt for local artist to open main stage at Belladrum 2024

Calling all upcoming artists from the Highlands and Islands...

By Michelle Henderson
Crowds waving as they enjoy live music from the Belladrum festival main stage in the distance.
The successful artist or band will take centre stage when the festival returns next month. Image: Supplied by Dougie Brown/Belladrum

Always wanted to play the main stage at Belladrum?

2024 could be your year as up-and-coming artists from the Highlands and Islands are wanted for the Beauly festival’s 20th anniversary.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival returns next month from Thursday July 25 until Saturday July 27, and to celebrate bosses have teamed up with BBC Alba to offer local talent a prime slot at the Hot House Arena on opening night.

Crowds of people in front of the main stage at Belladrum near Beauly.
The Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival will return next month, drawing crowds. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

The search is open to solo artists and bands of all genres, who are asked to email a biography and a link to their music to tartanheart@bbc.co.uk by 9am on July 12.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts including representatives from Belladrum, the BBC and Scottish folk singer and multi-instrumentalist Julie Fowlis.

Shortlisted artists will then go to a public vote, with the winner taking to the stage next month.

Dougie Brown, Belladrum festival producer, said: “Since the very first festival in 2004 Bella has been proud to showcase the best in emerging music alongside household names and festival favourites.

“Numerous artist’s careers have grown in parallel with the festival and there is nothing better than watching an artist’s career blossom and invite them to return to the festival to perform on bigger stages and to bigger audiences over the years.”

‘If you’d like to play Bella this year, this is your chance’

Julie Fowlis said: “I’m honoured to be part of the judging team for this year’s talent search, which affords an amazing opportunity to an up and coming artist from the Highlands and Islands to perform at the festival.

“If you’d like to play Bella this year, this is your chance.”

Calum McConnell, commissioning editor at BBC ALBA, added: “We’re always keen to showcase our homegrown talent, so what better way to extend our annual support of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in its 20th anniversary year than with a search for the next best ‘homegrown’ talent from the Highlands and Islands.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Young couple standing in front of Springfield Property sign near the new Drumnadrochit homes on the market
Highland homes hit the market after Scottish Government overturns council's decision to reject development
Callum Paterson, estate manager at Balnagown Estate
Balnagown Estate: Mohamed Al Fayed's family continuing tycoon's work on Highland property nearly a…
Ben Nevis barber Neill MacNeil
Ben Nevis Barber back in business and 'living his best life'
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – domestic abusers and a firearms find
LOOKING OVER ACHNAHAIRD BAY- AN INLET ON ENARD BAY, WITH A VIEW TO THE MOUNTAINS OF THE INVERPOLLY NATURE RESERVE (INCLUDING STAC POLLY AND CUL BEAG) BEYOND, ON THE WEST COAST OF ROSS AND CROMARTY
Woman rescued after falling at Wester Ross beauty spot
Search and rescue helicopter 948
Woman, 70, rescued from Outer Hebrides cliff after being hit by rocks while climbing
Flooding at Hazlehead Park
Flood alerts issued for north-east as heavy rain hits region
Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Highlands teenager, 17, found safe and well
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Careless driver Ross McFarlane was doing 50mph in 20mph zone Picture shows; B862 near Aldourie. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Careless driving near school was 'momentary lack of attention'
Iain Sutherland, William Gray and Neil McIntosh Munro are on the King's Birthday Honours list 2024
King's Birthday Honours: The 8 recipients from Inverness, Moray and the Highlands

Conversation