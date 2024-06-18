Hunt for local artist to open main stage at Belladrum 2024

Always wanted to play the main stage at Belladrum?

2024 could be your year as up-and-coming artists from the Highlands and Islands are wanted for the Beauly festival’s 20th anniversary.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival returns next month from Thursday July 25 until Saturday July 27, and to celebrate bosses have teamed up with BBC Alba to offer local talent a prime slot at the Hot House Arena on opening night.

The search is open to solo artists and bands of all genres, who are asked to email a biography and a link to their music to tartanheart@bbc.co.uk by 9am on July 12.

Entries will be judged by a panel of experts including representatives from Belladrum, the BBC and Scottish folk singer and multi-instrumentalist Julie Fowlis.

Shortlisted artists will then go to a public vote, with the winner taking to the stage next month.

Dougie Brown, Belladrum festival producer, said: “Since the very first festival in 2004 Bella has been proud to showcase the best in emerging music alongside household names and festival favourites.

“Numerous artist’s careers have grown in parallel with the festival and there is nothing better than watching an artist’s career blossom and invite them to return to the festival to perform on bigger stages and to bigger audiences over the years.”

‘If you’d like to play Bella this year, this is your chance’

Julie Fowlis said: “I’m honoured to be part of the judging team for this year’s talent search, which affords an amazing opportunity to an up and coming artist from the Highlands and Islands to perform at the festival.

“If you’d like to play Bella this year, this is your chance.”

Calum McConnell, commissioning editor at BBC ALBA, added: “We’re always keen to showcase our homegrown talent, so what better way to extend our annual support of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival in its 20th anniversary year than with a search for the next best ‘homegrown’ talent from the Highlands and Islands.”