Home News Inverness

Weather, wellies and what to expect from Belladrum 2023

A user's guide to the biggest camping music festival held in the Highlands.

By Louise Glen
Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect.
Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect. Image: Jason Hedges.

You’ve got your tickets, and you are well on your way to having a ball at the 2o23 edition of the Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival, but what can you expect when you get there?

We have prepared a handy guide of how to get there,  what to expect, and who is on the line up. Also where to get your phone charged, how to change you ticket and where the toilets are.

There are still a few weekend tickets left, and you can get them at the Bella website.

Weather

Highlands and Islands Weather has produced a forecast for the weekend.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival forecast update:

25,000 people will attend the festival in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges.
25,000 people will attend the festival in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges.

Overnight rain will still be lingering on Thursday morning but it will clear to leave just the odd shower in the afternoon but generally dry and bright.
Temperatures around 19 or 20C with light winds.
A slim risk of a shower through the evening and overnight but for the most part dry.
Temperatures overnight dropping to 7 or 8C
__
Friday starts dry and bright, we will see a growing risk of a shower as we head through through the day, these fading away again by evening.
Temperatures 21 or 22C with a gentle breeze.
Mostly dry overnight.
Temperatures dropping to 10 or 11C.
__
Saturday a high chance of seeing some showers, perhaps the odd heavy one in the afternoon.
Temperatures 18 or 19C with a moderate to fresh south westerly wind.
Further scattered showers overnight and a fresh south westerly wind.
Temperatures dropping to 9 or 10C.

Thanks to Highland & Islands Weather for their bespoke Bella weather update. Fingers crossed the weather keeps improving! ☀️☁️

Posted by Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Theme
The festival theme this year is cartoons. And there will be prizes and a fancy dress parade – and you might be able to grab some tickets for 2024.

To see all the road closures while Bella is on, click here.

Food, alcohol and drugs

Providing you are 18 or over, you can take alcohol into the campsites, but not into the festival site. Glass is prohibited, please decant before you arrive.

Festival anyone? Image: Jason Hedges.
Festival anyone? Image: Jason Hedges.

Drugs are prohibited and any reports of drug dealing or use will be reported and anyone involved ejected from the site.

Good news, you can take in a small  trolley, collapsible chair, food,  umbrella,  baby buggy and unopened soft drinks and water.

While you are looking for inspiration, take a look at our picture galleries from 2022.

If you’d like to  know what event producer Dougie Brown is looking forward to, click here. 

Animals

Other than guide dogs, animals are not permitted at Belladrum.

When can I arrive, and when do I need to leave?

Belladrum site map. Image: Supplied.
Belladrum site map. Image: Supplied. 

Arrivals and departures

The gates and campsites will open from 8am on Thursday.  The arenas will open at noon.

You must have a valid e-ticket to obtain a valid wristband to enter the event. There is no re-admission without a valid wristband.

Lost, stolen, altered or incomplete tickets will be invalid and will not be exchanged for wristbands or allowed entry.

Holders of wristbands that have been lost, stolen or tampered with in any way will not be granted admission.

Wristbands are non-transferable.

How late can I arrive? 10pm Thursday and Friday. 8pm on Saturday.

What time do I have to leave by? 1pm on Sunday

What is the postcode for the festival? IV4 7BA

If you leave after midnight any night, you won’t be able to get back in until 8am.

If you  know  your campsite when you arrive you can be directed to the best car park.

You can leave your car where it is parked and collect it within two days.

D & E Coaches will run regular shuttle bus services to and from the festival between Inverness Bus station and local towns including Drumnadrochit, Dingwall, Beauly and Tore.

Children
Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult over 21 at the ratio of two under 18s to one over 21.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect.
Baby sleeping while mum listens to Shed Seven on the Garden Stage. Image: Jason Hedges.

There are two age-identifying wristbands; white for children 12 and under and neon for 13-18 year olds.

What do I do if I lose my child at Belladrum?

If you lose your child make contact with the nearest steward or go to the festival welfare office.

People with disabilities or mobility issues

Where is best for me to camp or pitch my campervan if I have accessible or mobility requirements? Bella has a dedicated accessible campsite/campervan area and blue badge parking only a short walk from the main arena.

Are all areas of the festival accessible by wheelchair? Yes, and there are special accessible viewing areas in many of the arenas; however, as this is an outdoor event and conditions could become muddy and slippery.

Drones

Unauthorised drones are prohibited to fly anywhere over the festival as they pose a hazard to our patrons. Any unauthorised flights will be reported to Police Scotland.

Dougie Brown – event producer. Image: Jason Hedges.
Dougie Brown – event producer. Image: Jason Hedges.

Lost property

Lost property will be held at/ can be handed into the festival welfare office located next to the Festival Hospital; the festival accepts no responsibility for lost or stolen property.

All  unclaimed lost property will be retained by Police  Scotland in Inverness (either 101 or 0845 600 5703).

Music

What time does the music start?
On Thursday, some stages start around 3.30pm and the Garden Stage around 4pm. On Friday and Saturday, some stages start around 10.30am and the Garden Stage around noon.

Who is playing? For a full list of who is playing the festival look at the festival website.

The full line up at Belladrum. Image: Supplied.
The full line up at Belladrum. Image: Supplied. 

Parking

If you are driving to the festival then you will be pleased to know, parking is free.

Belladrum Arena Map. Image: Supplied.
Belladrum Arena Map. Image: Supplied.

Phone charging

Charge Candy will be providing the phone power this year. Don’t miss a moment and stay connected with your friends, click here to get one full portable charger each day before they run out.

To collect your first charger please bring photo ID to the Charge Candy stand, you are entitled to one full charger for every day you are at the event.

£10 refundable deposit required on collection, refunded on return of last charger.

Club Clan Bella also has free charging points for VIP ticket holders

Toilets
Friendly Flush are serviced toilets – you can buy a weekend pass on our tickets page while stocks last.

They are open and serviced 24 hours, but there is no access from Glamping or Caravans between 2am and 9am.

Friendly Flush provide showers on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Friendly Flush also provide dryers and GHD stations with seats, mirrors, hair dryers and hair tools on a pay-as-you-go basis.

It can be found near Family Camping.

Other toilets are available and can be found on the site map.

Tickets

If you would like to change the name on your ticket,  head to www.gigantic.com to change your details free of charge instantly.

Belladrum Tartan Heart Music Festival what to expect.
It is estimated that Belladrum festival will attract 25,000 over the three days. Image: Jason Hedges.

If the e-ticket was bought for you as part of a multiple order by one person, try to arrive with that person or have their telephone contact details with you in case there are problems with scanning your ticket at the gate.

It could mean you don’t get into the festival if the ticket won’t scan at the gate and your ID doesn’t tally with the name on the ticket. If you have acquired the ticket from someone else, see above

Tickets resold anywhere other than the approved method are sold and acquired in breach of Bella’s terms and conditions..

If you are having trouble finding your e-ticket, you should make contact with 

https://www.gigantic.com

 

