Emergency services rush to A9 crash between car and recovery vehicle

Emergency services have rushed to a two vehicle crash on the A9.

The crash is understood to be between a car and a ‘recovery vehicle’.

It happened around 6.40pm and a portion of the road is currently restricted and delays to journeys are expected.

The fire service is currently in attendance after sending two appliances to the Ralia Café junction near Glentrium.

Drivers have been advised to pass this section of the road with care.

It is currently unknown whether anyone has been injured as a result of the crash.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment.

More to follow.