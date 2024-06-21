Callum the ‘celebrity’ stag from Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon ‘put down’

A friendly “celebrity” red deer stag at Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon has been euthanised on the advice of a vet.

Named “Callum” by the hundreds of visitors to Wester Ross, he even dropped in to visit when the Highland Council library was in the area.

However, over the last few months – if not years – locals had become concerned about his health, with some saying he had become “very thin” over the winter.

His teeth were also said to be “worn”.

Journalist Alberto Lejarraga met Callum on a walk at Torridon last month.

He said: “I was about to start the Beinn Eighe hike with my mate when we saw Callum.

“He was so cute and approachable but thought he looked quite ill.

“He was Torridon’s main star and his presence will certainly be missed by hikers and visitors.”

Online, one local said: “Sad for people who liked seeing their local celebrity deer in Torridon, but the kindest thing for him without a doubt.

“It should have been done some time ago he’s been struggling for a long while.”

A spokesman for the National Trust for Scotland told The Press and Journal that due to medical advice, he was “put down”.

A National Trust for Scotland spokesperson said: “We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down.

“We know that many in the community, and visitors too, will be sorry to hear this.

“As a conservation charity, we take our responsibilities for animal welfare seriously and the advice was that this was the kindest option.”

Kindest thing for Callum the stag

Online many said it was the best thing to do for the stag.

Locals were fond of the stag who would come to the Wester Ross car park looking for food.

Locals on a social media group said Callum the stag was “in a bad way” due to the amount of human food he had been given to eat.

Others said he would not have survived another winter.

One woman noted online: “He would probably not have survived another harsh Winter. Such a sad situation.”

One person described the people who fed Callum as “clowns”.

The British Deer Society warns people against feeding deer.

In a report online, a spokesperson said: “Deer are great opportunists and some, especially those in parks or popular tourist spots, can quickly learn to overcome a natural fear of man in return for an easy mouthful or two.

‘Don’t feed wild animals’

“Regrettably, feeding deer and other wild animals can encourage an unhealthy dependency as well as having other potential consequences.

“All deer, even those accustomed to humans, are essentially wild animals. There have been instances when deer have developed unnatural levels of assertiveness after learning to accept food from human hands.

“This has led to reports of aggressive behaviour and even deer physically bullying people for food. ”

Adding: “Deer under any circumstances can still be nervous animals and a sudden fright might cause them to lash out.

“It may only take a slight movement of a stag or buck’s head for them to accidentally cause injury to someone standing close by. In addition, a deer’s hooves are very sharp and can be used in self-defence.”