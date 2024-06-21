Callum the ‘celebrity’ stag from Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon ‘put down’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Callum the ‘celebrity’ stag from Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon ‘put down’

He was a welcome sight in Wester Ross for many years.

By Louise Glen
Callum the stag
Callum a red deer stag in Torridon car park. Image: Shutterstock.

A friendly “celebrity” red deer stag at Beinn Eighe car park in Torridon has been euthanised on the advice of a vet.

Named “Callum” by the hundreds of visitors to Wester Ross, he even dropped in to visit when the Highland Council library was in the area.

However, over the last few months – if not years – locals had become concerned about his health, with some saying he had become “very thin” over the winter.

His teeth were also said to be “worn”.

Journalist Alberto Lejarraga met Callum on a walk at Torridon last month.

Alberto Lejarraga with Callum the stag
Journalist Alberto Lejarraga met Callum earlier this year. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/ DC Thomson.

He said: “I was about to start the Beinn Eighe hike with my mate when we saw Callum.

“He was so cute and approachable but thought he looked quite ill.

“He was Torridon’s main star and his presence will certainly be missed by hikers and visitors.”

Online, one local said: “Sad for people who liked seeing their local celebrity deer in Torridon, but the kindest thing for him without a doubt.

“It should have been done some time ago he’s been struggling for a long while.”

A spokesman for the National Trust for Scotland told The Press and Journal that due to medical advice, he was “put down”.

Callum the stag in front of mobile library in Torridon
Callum the stag in front of mobile library in Torridon. Image: Howard Swindells.

A National Trust for Scotland spokesperson said: “We are saddened to say that following expert vet advice, Callum the stag, who was often found in the car park at Torridon, has had to be humanely put down.

“We know that many in the community, and visitors too, will be sorry to hear this.

“As a conservation charity, we take our responsibilities for animal welfare seriously and the advice was that this was the kindest option.”

Kindest thing for Callum the stag

Online many said it was the best thing to do for the stag.

Locals were fond of the stag who would come to the Wester Ross car park looking for food.

Locals on a social media group said Callum the stag was “in a bad way” due to the amount of human food he had been given to eat.

Others said he would not have survived another winter.

Callum the stag
Callum the Stag looking down the road. Image: Shutterstock.

One woman noted online: “He would probably not have survived another harsh Winter. Such a sad situation.”

One person described the people who fed Callum as “clowns”.

The British Deer Society warns people against feeding deer.

In a report online, a spokesperson said: “Deer are great opportunists and some, especially those in parks or popular tourist spots, can quickly learn to overcome a natural fear of man in return for an easy mouthful or two.

‘Don’t feed wild animals’

“Regrettably, feeding deer and other wild animals can encourage an unhealthy dependency as well as having other potential consequences.

“All deer, even those accustomed to humans, are essentially wild animals. There have been instances when deer have developed unnatural levels of assertiveness after learning to accept food from human hands.

Callum the stag
Callum was a wid red deer stag that lived in Torridon. Image: Shutterstock.

“This has led to reports of aggressive behaviour and even deer physically bullying people for food. ”

Adding: “Deer under any circumstances can still be nervous animals and a sudden fright might cause them to lash out.

“It may only take a slight movement of a stag or buck’s head for them to accidentally cause injury to someone standing close by.  In addition, a deer’s hooves are very sharp and can be used in self-defence.”

