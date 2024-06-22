Parts of A835 between Inverness and Ullapool closed due to ‘multiple incidents’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Parts of A835 between Inverness and Ullapool closed due to ‘multiple incidents’

One is a three-vehicle collision near Tore roundabout.

By Chris Cromar
Tore roundabout.
A two-vehicle crash happened near Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.

Part of the A835 road – which connects Inverness to Ullapool – has been closed after “multiple incidents” this afternoon.

The first incident – a three-vehicle RTC – happened at around 1pm near the Tore roundabout at Newton of Ferintosh, which is located just outside of the village of Tore on the Black Isle.

It has resulted in the road between Tore and Maryburgh – around six miles – being closed.

Ambulances and police attended the scene, as did two fire appliances, one each from Dingwall and Inverness respectively.

A post on Traffic Scotland’s Twitter page said: “A835 – both directions are currently closed due to a vehicle collision. Police are on scene. Please approach with care and use alternative routes where possible.”

A835 collision

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at around 1pm on Saturday, June 22, to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A835 between Tore and Maryburgh.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of serious injuries. Recovery is being arranged.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service added: “We got a call at 1.02pm this afternoon from ambulance to a two-vehicle RTC on the A835 near the Tore roundabout.

“We sent two appliances, one that came from Inverness and one that came from Dingwall. We just made the scene safe.”

The fire service left the incident at 1.22pm.

A935 road.
The A935 connects Inverness and Ullapool. Image: Google Maps.

Also, part of the westbound has also been shut off near Wester Moy due to a collision two-vehicle collision, with Traffic Scotland stating: “Please avoid this area of the A835 if possible as there are multiple incidents currently taking place.”

Recovery has been arranged to take the vehicles away.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for a response.

