Parts of A835 between Inverness and Ullapool closed due to ‘multiple incidents’

Part of the A835 road – which connects Inverness to Ullapool – has been closed after “multiple incidents” this afternoon.

The first incident – a three-vehicle RTC – happened at around 1pm near the Tore roundabout at Newton of Ferintosh, which is located just outside of the village of Tore on the Black Isle.

It has resulted in the road between Tore and Maryburgh – around six miles – being closed.

Ambulances and police attended the scene, as did two fire appliances, one each from Dingwall and Inverness respectively.

A post on Traffic Scotland’s Twitter page said: “A835 – both directions are currently closed due to a vehicle collision. Police are on scene. Please approach with care and use alternative routes where possible.”

A835 collision

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called at around 1pm on Saturday, June 22, to a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A835 between Tore and Maryburgh.

“Emergency services attended and there were no reports of serious injuries. Recovery is being arranged.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service added: “We got a call at 1.02pm this afternoon from ambulance to a two-vehicle RTC on the A835 near the Tore roundabout.

“We sent two appliances, one that came from Inverness and one that came from Dingwall. We just made the scene safe.”

The fire service left the incident at 1.22pm.

Also, part of the westbound has also been shut off near Wester Moy due to a collision two-vehicle collision, with Traffic Scotland stating: “Please avoid this area of the A835 if possible as there are multiple incidents currently taking place.”

Recovery has been arranged to take the vehicles away.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for a response.