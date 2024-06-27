Man who died in Oban lorry tragedy named locally as tributes paid to ‘one-of-a-kind character’

A man who died after being hit by a lorry in Oban has been named locally as Douglas MacArthur.

Douglas, known as Doc, tragically passed away following the incident on George Street in the early hours of Thursday.

His body was later discovered almost two miles away on the side of the A85 in the Pennyfuir area.

Tributes have now been paid to one of Oban’s most unforgettable characters.

A local legend, he often appeared in the Tourist Board’s social media advertising; instantly recognisable with his signature hair and warm and friendly demeanour.

A spokesperson for Oban Tourist Board told The Press and Journal: “Doc was one of a kind.

“He had a lot of setbacks in recent years but he never let it stop him.

“He was a character to say the least – he was great at taking everything thrown at him and still being able to laugh.”

Tributes to ‘one of a kind’ Douglas ‘Doc’ MacArthur

The board also posted to social media writing: “To say Oban has lost a character would be an understatement, there is no joke, no satire here today.

“We were always happy to see him having a laugh at our posts, knowing he genuinely enjoyed them and him being himself always playing along for the craic.

“You rest easy. There won’t be any more posts for a while out of respect for the big man and his family.”

Doc was often seen at his regular haunt, Aulay’s Bar.

Many who knew Doc have paid their respects via social media.

Kuba Maciaszek wrote: “Rest easy Doc, blast some tunes up there.”

Chalieanne Mcgrath said she would miss his humour.

She said: “I will miss him winding me up everyday.

“On Friday me and Doc were actually having a laugh about the posts on here. He loved them. He will be very missed in Aulays.”

Tanya Mccuish added: “A lovely man. Rest easy Doc. There’s simply no words.”

Yvonne Johnston wrote: “So tragic. Lovely man.

“Thoughts are with family and friends and all involved.”

