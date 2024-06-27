Man who died in Oban lorry tragedy named locally as tributes paid to ‘one-of-a-kind character’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Man who died in Oban lorry tragedy named locally as tributes paid to ‘one-of-a-kind character’

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Douglas MacArthur.

Man who died in Oban named locally as Doc MacArthur. Image: Facebook.

By Ross Hempseed & Michelle Henderson

A man who died after being hit by a lorry in Oban has been named locally as Douglas MacArthur.

Douglas, known as Doc, tragically passed away following the incident on George Street in the early hours of Thursday.

His body was later discovered almost two miles away on the side of the A85 in the Pennyfuir area.

Doc was a well-known character around Oban. Image: Facebook.

Tributes have now been paid to one of Oban’s most unforgettable characters.

A local legend, he often appeared in the Tourist Board’s social media advertising; instantly recognisable with his signature hair and warm and friendly demeanour.

A spokesperson for Oban Tourist Board told The Press and Journal: “Doc was one of a kind.

“He had a lot of setbacks in recent years but he never let it stop him.

“He was a character to say the least – he was great at taking everything thrown at him and still being able to laugh.”

Tributes to ‘one of a kind’ Douglas ‘Doc’ MacArthur

The board also posted to social media writing: “To say Oban has lost a character would be an understatement, there is no joke, no satire here today.

“We were always happy to see him having a laugh at our posts, knowing he genuinely enjoyed them and him being himself always playing along for the craic.

“You rest easy. There won’t be any more posts for a while out of respect for the big man and his family.”

Police at the scene in Oban town centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Doc was often seen at his regular haunt, Aulay’s Bar.

Many who knew Doc have paid their respects via social media.

Kuba Maciaszek wrote: “Rest easy Doc, blast some tunes up there.”

Chalieanne Mcgrath said she would miss his humour.

She said: “I will miss him winding me up everyday.

“On Friday me and Doc were actually having a laugh about the posts on here. He loved them. He will be very missed in Aulays.”

Tanya Mccuish added: “A lovely man. Rest easy Doc. There’s simply no words.”

Yvonne Johnston wrote: “So tragic. Lovely man.

“Thoughts are with family and friends and all involved.”

