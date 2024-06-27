‘It’s sickening’: Tain cemetery gravestones toppled over by vandals

Vandalism to gravestones at a Highlands cemetery has been described as “sickening”.

Staff at St Duthus Collegiate Church’s graveyard in Tain turned up to the site on Tuesday morning to discover that heavy memorials had been pushed over during the night.

The vandalism has left some gravestones broken, with some split in half after falling to the ground.

The gates to the yard are normally left open at night for mourners to come and go, but the incident has forced Jason Ubych, graveyard museum director, to lock them early now.

He said the damage has left him extremely disappointed.

He said: “It is sad to see – sickening really.

“As we can’t afford to open at the weekends, I was deliberately leaving the gates open so people could visit the graveyard.

“The gates will now be locked tonight.”

Tain community comes together after St Duthus graveyard vandalism

Despite the disappointing activity which took place on Monday night, Mr Ubych said his faith has been restored by the community, with local businesses and good Samaritans offering to help repair the damage.

“We have had an offer to re-erect them from a business,” he explained.

“Many local people have also offered help, including the three museum volunteers, who have been repairing the graveyard and graves for the last few years.”