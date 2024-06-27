Review: I would walk 500 miles to see Lyric’s Sunshine on Leith again and again at HMT

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: I would walk 500 miles to see Lyric’s Sunshine on Leith again and again at HMT

I stand by what I said last year when I reviewed their performance of Kinky Boots, in that anything they do feels like the furthest thing I have ever seen from an amateur performance.

The Lyric Musical Society returns to His Majesty's Theatre with this jubilant, heartfelt musical about the power of home, family and love featuring the songs of The Proclaimers. Image: Adele Keith 25/06/2024
By Rebecca Buchan

It is nothing but a travesty that Aberdeen’s Lyric Musical Society does only one show a year.

Because every time the curtain draws on a performance I can not wait to see them on stage again.

And I felt no different last night after watching the opening night of Sunshine on Leith at HM Theatre.

I am not going to lie, the musical itself is not my favourite. But I am a lover of the Proclaimers and a lover of Lyrics so I was hopeful it would be a winner and I was not wrong.

In all honesty, there is so much to praise and unpack I don’t even know where to start.

Lyric’s Sunshine on Leith is another winner and far from amateur

Firstly I stand by what I said last year when I reviewed their performance of Kinky Boots, in that anything they do feels like the furthest thing I have ever seen from an amateur performance.

Whether it be the packed-out HM Theatre, the ultra-professional band or beautiful staging you really would have to pinch yourself to know you were watching locals on stage.

Weel Kent face, Craig Pike, took up one of the leading roles as Rab. The Flying Pig member and Aberdeen lawyer is no stranger to the stage but last night he was nothing short of West End-worthy as he led from the front.

Craig Pike as Rab in Sunshine on Leith

He, alongside his onstage wife Rhonda Scott as Jean, truly shone as actors among the amateur cast.

But they were not the only ones worth mentioning.

For me stand-out performances last night came from the girls. Laura Burnett as Liz and Sarah Dawson as Yvonne were a dream to watch.

And we can’t forget Kenneth Lypka as Davy and Callum Anderson as Ally who were excellent in lead roles.

When Lyric’s Sunshine on Leith ensemble came together, the sun really shone

But for the first time for me during Sunshine on Leith the ensemble really shone.

I have seen many an amdram production in my time and none perform quite so well, especially lyrically, as they do.

And when they all come together as one, is when the magic really happens.

Lyric Musical Society. Aberdeen. Supplied by Adele Keith Date; 25/06/2024

Despite me not being a massive lover of the stage show generally, the performance still managed to reduce me to tears in the second half with many a moving performance, especially that of the title song by Rhonda.

And as a violin player myself I was particularly impressed by the live orchestra in the pit which was note-perfect, as always.

It was clear from the audience reaction last night that I was not the only one in awe of their talents as everyone was on their feet for a well-deserved standing ovation at the end.

The production is on until Saturday and I recommend nothing more than buying a ticket.

You can buy yours here.

