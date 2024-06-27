Smoke billows over Alness following car fire

A car fire in Alness this afternoon has resulted in smoke being seen in the sky from across the Highland town.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they are in attendance at the incident in the Newfield Park area of the town.

Two appliances, both from Invergordon, were sent to the scene after the fire service received a call at 1.31pm.

They arrived at the car fire at 1.44pm and remain at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman told The P&J: “We mobilised to reports of a car on fire.”

This is a breaking news story. More as we get it.