Defender Will Nightingale returns to Ross County on season-long loan deal

The AFC Wimbledon centre-half enjoyed his Dingwall experience - and now he's back for more, says Staggies chief Steven Ferguson.

By Paul Chalk
Will Nightingale, who has returned to Ross County, on loan from AFC Wimbledon. The defender is sporting the new Staggies' away kit. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC
Will Nightingale, who has returned to Ross County, on loan from AFC Wimbledon. The defender is sporting the new Staggies' away kit. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC

Defender Will Nightingale has returned to Ross County on a season-long loan deal from AFC Wimbledon.

Nightingale battled back from a hamstring injury sustained in a 5-0 loss against Motherwell in February, but played in the last four regular Premiership games and in the two-legged Premiership play-off final win against Raith Rovers.

He was a key part of the backline for County, often alongside Jack Baldwin and Ryan Leak, who remain at the club.

Four new deals now over the line

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson is delighted the 28-year-old centre-half has agreed to return to the Highlands.

He said: “It’s a big one for us and a lot of hard work has gone into getting Will back here.

“He wants to play for Don (Cowie) and come back to this football club. Will appreciates how the chairman and I have been with him too.

“It’s great Will is willing to commit another year of his career to playing for Ross County. He’s come up here and had a taste for it and he wants a wee bit more of it.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

“That comes after George Harmon has signed again (on a two-year deal) and Max Sheaf had his contract for next season updated.

“These three players were targets. While they are not new players, they are big parts of what we want to do.”

Boss Don Cowie was also thrilled to secure Nightingale again, with the player making 28 appearances for the club last term.

He said: “We are really pleased to have Will back on board. He was a big part in keeping the club in the league last season and his experience and leadership qualities were a massive boost to the club throughout his first spell.

“We would like to thank AFC Wimbledon for their co-operation in making this deal possible once again.”

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook

Duo linked with moves to Dingwall

Midfielders Yan Dhanda and Ross Callachan have moved on to Hearts and Motherwell respectively, while Josh Sims has yet to confirm his intention.

However, another smart piece of business for the Staggies is the signing of ex-Grimsby defender Michee Efete, who signed a two-year extension, which keeps him at Victoria Park until 2026. Efete joined County on a short-term deal in January.

County, who are in the market for a third keeper to compete with number one Ross Laidlaw and emerging talent Logan Ross, remain linked to Ipswich Town’s Scotland under-21 international Cieran Slicker.

Cieran Slicker during a Scotland under-21’s training session at the Oriam last October. Image: SNS

It’s understood the former Manchester City youth keeper has trained with County this week, as has ex-Airdrie, Dundee United, Livingston, Morton and Falkirk midfielder Charlie Telfer, 28, as Cowie prepares to add to his player pool.

Ferguson told the Press and Journal earlier this week the target was to add five new players ahead of the new campaign.

Cowie ready for summer reshaping

Cowie, who was in interim charge of County from mid-February after he replaced Derek Adams, is to become the club’s permanent manager, as chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed after their play-off final win against Raith Rovers in May. 

Cowie is in the process of building his backroom staff for next year, with his brother Paul expected to step into a coaching/analyst role and Carl Tremarco becoming assistant manager, moving up from his duties as head of professional academy and loans manager.

