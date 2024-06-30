Danny Law: Are Aberdeen ready to show more ambition with their women’s team?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Law: Are Aberdeen ready to show more ambition with their women’s team?

The arrival of a Champions League-winning coach and the departure of several key players leaves the Dons at a crossroads.

Aberdeen Women celebrate Bayley Hutchison's goal against Rangers at Broadwood in August. Supplied by SWPL.
By Danny Law

It has been a strange few days for Aberdeen Women.

Last week the club announced three of the club’s key players – Bayley Hutchison, Eilidh Shore and Jess Broadrick – were leaving the Dons.

Also moving on are captain Nadine Hanssen, Adele Lindbaek, Keeley Banfield and Emma Lawson, while Francesca Ogilvie, Lois Edwards and Jen Currie remain in discussions over new deals.

The departure of Hutchison, Shore and Broadrick – three young players all with the potential to go on to represent their country at senior level – represents a major blow for the club ahead of the new SWPL campaign starting on August 11.

All three made significant contributions in recent years to help the Dons return to the SWPL and consolidate their position in the top flight of Scottish women’s football.

Hutchison, last season’s top scorer in the SWPL with 28 goals, netted a remarkable 118 times in 145 games for the Dons.

While Hutchison has grabbed the goals, Shore has been the midfield metronome – an all-action box-to-box player who is calm on the ball, tough in the tackle and also capable of finding the back of the net.

Unsurprisingly, she has been Aberdeen’s players’ player of the year for the past four seasons.

Eilidh Shore in action for Aberdeen against Celtic at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium. Image: Shutterstock.

Defender Broadrick endured a difficult season with health issues but has captained Scotland at under-19 level and possesses all the attributes to also play at a higher level.

All three have come through the ranks at Aberdeen Women but have decided moving away will give them the best chance to develop as footballers.

Hutchison and Shore have joined SWPL rivals Hearts and will be lining up against the Dons next season with Broadrick’s next destination yet to be confirmed.

Arrival of Champions League winner

While the news a large chunk of the team had departed was still digesting, the Dons announced later that day South Korea Women’s national team manager Colin Bell would be their new head coach.

This appears a very bold and ambitious appointment.

Bell won the Uefa Women’s Champions League with Frankfurt in 2015 and, more recently, guided South Korea to a first Asian Cup final in 2022 and was in charge of the country at last year’s Women’s World Cup.

New Aberdeen FC Women’s boss Colin Bell. Image: Aberdeen FC.

In an engaging and encouraging first interview, he spoke about his vision of seeing Aberdeen competing with the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City.

But even a coach with a stellar CV can only do so much without adequate investment in the playing squad.

How much would be required to replace Hutchison, Shore and Broadrick for a start?

The criticism of Aberdeen in relation to their women’s side in recent times has been a lack of ambition.

Frustratingly, the core of a strong side was already in the building but the Dons’ threadbare squad meant they finished in the bottom six last season and in eighth spot – only one place higher than in 2023.

How can you close the gap on full-time teams Celtic, Rangers and Glasgow City as well as Hearts and Hibernian while investing less money and developing at a slower rate than your rivals?

Those involved in the women’s team will hope that is about to change and the Dons board deserve credit for looking outside the box with their head coach appointment.

Aberdeen’s director of football Steven Gunn said the recruiting of Bell was “a sign of our intent for the development of our programme.”

The SWPL will drop from 12 teams to 10 following this season with the bottom three teams relegated so it would be an opportune time for the Dons to start pushing ahead.

If Aberdeen are to position themselves among the top women’s teams in the country then greater investment will be required to prevent the best young players from the north-east of Scotland feeling forced to move elsewhere to further their own careers.

Time will tell if the desire to make that a reality is there.

