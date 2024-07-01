Aberdeen can expect an influx of Scandinavian signings under boss Jimmy Thelin, says former Don Steve Tosh

Aberdeen can expect an influx of Scandinavian signings under new boss Jimmy Thelin, believes ex-Don Steve Tosh.

Former Elfsborg boss Thelin has already secured three signings on long-term permanent deals – keeper Dimitar Mitov, striker Peter Ambrose and defender Gavin Molloy.

Tosh reckons Thelin will look to raid Scandinavia for further additions this summer due to his previous success in that market.

The Scottish transfer window opened on Friday, June 14.

However, the transfer windows in Scandinavian nations Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Faroe Islands open later.

Tosh said: “The Scandinavian market is one Thelin knows very well, so I would be surprised if he doesn’t bring players in from there.

“There are not many British clubs who tap into that market for some reason.

“Thelin will want pace and directness, which Aberdeen have not really had.

“I think he will go for players like that in Scandinavia.

“I would expect him to look at that market as he knows it so well.

“It would be strange if he tried to tap into a market (Scotland) he is not that aware of yet.”

Scandinavian transfer windows

Thelin is currently taking the Dons’ squad through their paces at a warm weather training camp in Portugal.

If Thelin aims to raid his former club Elfsborg or the Swedish top-flight, he will be able to do so from Tuesday this week.

The transfer window in Sweden opens on July 2 until August 26.

Norway opens on July 17 and closes on September 2

The Denmark transfer window opened on June 15 and will close on September 2.

The Icelandic transfer window runs from July 17 to August 13, while the Faroe Islands’ window opened on June 15 and closes on July 12.

New signings a ‘breath of fresh air’

Midfielder Connor Barron, keeper Kelle Roos and defender Stefan Gartenmann all left Aberdeen in the summer.

Barron signed a four-year contract with Rangers after his Pittodrie deal ran down.

Roos’ contract expired and Gartenmann returned to parent club FC Midtjylland at the completion of a season-long loan.

Despite the Dons finishing in the bottom six last season, Tosh insists Thelin does not need a major squad rebuild this summer.

Tosh said: “Aberdeen will need some new, better players this summer.

“However, I don’t think it needs a complete squad overhaul from Thelin.

“Aberdeen competed really well in Europe last season against teams like Eintracht Frankfurt.

“Towards the end of the season, Peter Leven (interim manager) had the players operating in a system they seemed to enjoy.

“They were in the bottom half – I don’t accept they finished seventh because the last five games count for nothing as you are not playing the top teams in the league.

“It wasn’t a great season, but they still got to a (League Cup) final, did really well in the (Scottish Cup) semi-final and performed well in Europe.

“It will be interesting to see who the next new signings will be under Thelin – that’s what players currently at the club will want as well.

“They will want players to come in to bring a breath of fresh air.

“And hopefully a positive season.”

Aberdeen must give Thelin time

When confirming Theln’s appointment on April 18, chairman Dave Cormack underlined the Swede’s reputation as a team builder, and said: “That will take time, we understand that.”

The message from Elfsborg players and supporters is also that it could take time for Thelin to transform Aberdeen.

It took the Swede a year to turn around Elfsborg’s fortunes.

Tosh hopes Thelin gets the time to revitalise the Dons – but accepts that will be tempered by the need for results.

He said: “I sincerely hope Thelin is the right appointment for Aberdeen.

“Thelin comes with a bit of pedigree, but he has to be given time to bed in. He’ll need time to assess the squad and look at what he feels he needs -then see where he is once the season starts.

“However, Aberdeen are the third-biggest club in Scotland and you don’t really get that luxury of potentially getting six months to bed in.

“You have to appreciate he is coming into a new environment and will want to put his own stamp on the team.

“I love Aberdeen fans to bits and they all say Thelin will get time.

“However, he is not coming in here thinking: ‘I’m going to be given the luxury of two years to get it right.’

“I’m looking forward to Thelin’s time as manager as it is a positive step.”