£196million superyacht owned by Microsoft billionaire spotted near Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

£196million superyacht owned by Microsoft billionaire spotted near Oban

The 295ft luxury vessel is owned by tech tycoon Charles Simonyi.

By Michelle Henderson
£196 million superyacht, complete with private helicopter, anchored in the Sound of Kerrera.
The £196 million superyacht, owned by billionaire businessman Charles Simonyi, has been spotted anchored in the Sound of Kerrera. Image: Lee Dee/ Facebook.

A £196 million superyacht has been spotted off the coast of Oban.

Norn, owned by billionaire businessman Charles Simonyi, is anchored near Kerrera Marina in the Sound of Kerrera.

Mr Simonyi, 75, is the mastermind behind several of Microsoft’s programs including Word and Excel.

According to Forbes, he has a net worth of around £6.1 billion.

The exact reason for their visit to the west coast is unknown.

On board Norn, the luxury superyacht anchored near Oban

The 295ft luxury vessel was built by German shipbuilder Lurssen in 2023.

The top deck has a helipad and there is an outdoor cinema plus pool.

Inside it has eight cabins with room for up to 16 guests and 20 crew.

There is also a beauty salon and gym onboard.

The annual cost to run the vessel is more than £12 million.

Norn is believed to be the businessman’s second luxury yacht, replacing his 230ft yacht Skat – which he sold to a company owned by Swiss entrepreneur Eugenio Losa in 2021.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?  Every week our Oban-based reporter curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. 

More from Highlands & Islands

Michael Davidson
Public asked not to approach missing Alness man Michael Davidson
Is your area affected? Image: Met Office
Flood alerts issued for Inverness and Highlands amid heavy rain and strong winds
The café is in Cawdor House. Image: Google Maps.
Much-loved Nairn café closes its doors just weeks after opening
Sheikh Mahktoum gets permission to build eighth home on Highland estate. Image: PA/Highland Council
Dubai billionaire ruler given the go-ahead to build EIGHTH house on sprawling Highland estate
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Man who raped children in the Highlands facing long prison sentence
Breaking news logo
A9 reopens after two-vehicle crash near Dunrobin Castle
The allure of the Highlands is not lost on the rich and powerful of the world. Image: DC Thomson/William Conran/ PA Wire.
19 famous faces with links to the Highlands
The McCready family and their minivan with its smashed window.
A9 hit-and-run left Highland family covered in cuts and broken glass
Traffic on A96 in Nairn.
The town desperate for a bypass: Why Nairn drivers want the A96 out of…
Lynn and Darren Redfern. And an image of campervans.
'We can't compete and shouldn't have to': Highland campsite owners 'absolutely livid' at new…

Conversation