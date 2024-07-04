£196million superyacht owned by Microsoft billionaire spotted near Oban

A £196 million superyacht has been spotted off the coast of Oban.

Norn, owned by billionaire businessman Charles Simonyi, is anchored near Kerrera Marina in the Sound of Kerrera.

Mr Simonyi, 75, is the mastermind behind several of Microsoft’s programs including Word and Excel.

According to Forbes, he has a net worth of around £6.1 billion.

The exact reason for their visit to the west coast is unknown.

On board Norn, the luxury superyacht anchored near Oban

The 295ft luxury vessel was built by German shipbuilder Lurssen in 2023.

The top deck has a helipad and there is an outdoor cinema plus pool.

Inside it has eight cabins with room for up to 16 guests and 20 crew.

There is also a beauty salon and gym onboard.

The annual cost to run the vessel is more than £12 million.

Norn is believed to be the businessman’s second luxury yacht, replacing his 230ft yacht Skat – which he sold to a company owned by Swiss entrepreneur Eugenio Losa in 2021.

