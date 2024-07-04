Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen bus gate vote delay unacceptable – but at least council is showing willing

I’m shocked.

An issue as huge as the bus gates on the list for Wednesday’s council meeting, and then our Lord Provost David Cameron shuffles the papers and chucks it to the end of the agenda.

He clearly wants the whole issue onto the back burner until August; certainly until after the general election. Outrageous.

He must be aware of the huge groundswell of traders pleading for help to battle the road-blockers. In the face of huge losses to their businesses, they are offering up an extremely sensible solution which might also suit the council’s (frankly baffling) gates agenda.

It’s almost as if the SNP-Lib Dem administration has no idea about the huge numbers of employees, like drivers and retail workers, whose livelihoods depend on our city centre.

As for understanding the bosses of these enterprises which are so vital for our future, that looks like zero out of 10, in spite of their having, through The Press and Journal and Evening Express, spelled out in such stark terms how the bus gates are demolishing their businesses.

However, by Thursday morning, the powers that be seemed to have had a rethink. Hallelujah.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill announced they are willing to go back to the negotiating table with the organisers of the Common Sense Compromise, which is backed by a 9,700 signature petition. The outcome of that meeting will then go to the next full council meeting in August.

OK, it means another delay before the campaigners’ proposals to loosen the grip of the gates can be considered. But at least councillors on the administration appear to accept that their actions on Wednesday were, to say the least, unsatisfactory.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970