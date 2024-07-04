Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen bus gate vote delay unacceptable – but at least council is showing willing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Aberdeen bus gate vote delay unacceptable – but at least council is showing willing

It’s almost as if councillors have no idea about the huge number of people whose livelihoods depend on our city centre.

The long-awaited decision on the future of Aberdeen's bus gates has been delayed again. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
By Moreen Simpson

I’m shocked.

An issue as huge as the bus gates on the list for Wednesday’s council meeting, and then our Lord Provost David Cameron shuffles the papers and chucks it to the end of the agenda.

He clearly wants the whole issue onto the back burner until August; certainly until after the general election. Outrageous.

He must be aware of the huge groundswell of traders pleading for help to battle the road-blockers. In the face of huge losses to their businesses, they are offering up an extremely sensible solution which might also suit the council’s (frankly baffling) gates agenda.

It’s almost as if the SNP-Lib Dem administration has no idea about the huge numbers of employees, like drivers and retail workers, whose livelihoods depend on our city centre.

As for understanding the bosses of these enterprises which are so vital for our future, that looks like zero out of 10, in spite of their having, through The Press and Journal and Evening Express, spelled out in such stark terms how the bus gates are demolishing their businesses.

However, by Thursday morning, the powers that be seemed to have had a rethink. Hallelujah.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill: "Aberdeen city centre is very much open for business." Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Council co-leader Ian Yuill says the council is willing to talk about the bus gates with Aberdeen business figures. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Council co-leader Ian Yuill announced they are willing to go back to the negotiating table with the organisers of the Common Sense Compromise, which is backed by a 9,700 signature petition. The outcome of that meeting will then go to the next full council meeting in August.

OK, it means another delay before the campaigners’ proposals to loosen the grip of the gates can be considered. But at least councillors on the administration appear to accept that their actions on Wednesday were, to say the least, unsatisfactory.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation