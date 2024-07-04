Revealed: The CalMac board members who haven’t visited a single ferry port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: The CalMac board members who haven’t visited a single ferry port

There are calls for the 'absentee board' to be replaced with islanders.

By Mike Merrit
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Isle of Lewis' at the Oban Ferry terminal.
An FOI request has revealed four out of five Caledonian MacBrayne board members have never visited an Outer Isles port. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Two Caledonian MacBrayne board members appointed three years ago haven’t visited a single port on the ferry network.

Tim Ingram and Grant Macrae joined the board in 2021 and have only ever visited dry docks.

Kay Ryan has also never visited a port, but she was only appointed to the board seven months ago.

The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry, 'Loch Seaforth' pictured in Ullapool.
Danish businessman Erik Østergaard has never been near any CalMac port since an initial visit to Stornoway and Oban in 2021. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Sharon O’Connor has been to Oban, Craignure, Fionnphort, Iona, Tobermory, Kilchoan, Kennacraig, Port Askaig and Port Ellen.

David Beaton, who was appointed last year, has visited Mallaig six times, Armadale eight times, Uig nine times, Tarbert six times and Stornoway twice.

However, it’s not clear when or in what capacity these visits occurred.

Not a single member has stepped foot on Arran or South Uist, which are among the islands worst affected by the ferry crisis.

CalMac chairman Erik Østergaard has never been near any CalMac port since an initial visit to Stornoway and Oban shortly after his deeply controversial appointment in 2021.

None of the four appointees had any connections with the islands but three, in addition to Østergaard, had been appointed to other unrelated quangos by SNP Ministers.

Calls for CalMac’s ‘absentee board’ to be replaced with islanders

It’s led to the board being described as “the absentee board”, with calls for members to be replaced with islanders.

The revelations have emerged in response to a Freedom of Information request that CalMac initially refused to answer.

Following an appeal, they have continued to claim not to hold the information but “acknowledge that some of this information is available from the Board members themselves”.

A further appeal seeking full disclosure will now be lodged with the Scottish Information Commissioner.

North Uist councillor and Western Isles Council transport chair Uisdean Robertson was “shocked by the FoI response” which, he said “underlines their lack of interest in the islands which depend on this company for our lifeline connectivity”.

Western Isles Council transport chair Uisdean Robertson dressed in a dark blue suit.
Western Isles Council transport chair Uisdean Robertson was “shocked by the FoI response. Image: Comhairle nan Eilean.

Councillor Robertson added: “A service that is the lifeblood of a community should not be overseen by those whose interest is in boosting their CVs and receiving payment for attending Board meetings.

“Islanders who understand the services and their impact must be appointed to replace those who have shown such complete disregard for our communities.

“I hope those identified as not having the knowledge of our islands to represent them on the MacBrayne board reflect on this and step down to make way for islanders to be appointed in their place”.

Holyrood committee chair, Edward Mountain MSP, said: “I find this unbelievable. How can these people run a ferry business if they haven’t even visited the ports?

“This is a disgrace and it is not only Robbie Drummond (the former CalMac managing director) who should have lost his job.”

Mr Mountain added: “I have been looking at these ferry issues since 2016 and there hasn’t been a single Scottish Government minister who lasted for more than 18 months.

Edward Mountain MSP in front of Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Edward Mountain MSP described the situation a ‘disgrace’. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“They come and go, they haven’t the knowledge or background and they don’t have a clue what living on an island is about. No wonder they are happy to appoint these people”.

MSP Rhoda Grant said: “It is shocking that the board of Calmac have such little knowledge of the communities they serve.

“The SNP Government treats these islands like colonial outposts to be governed by distant boards who know nothing of the reality of living and working on islands.”

CalMac initially dismissed the FoI request completely, claiming that the information was “not held centrally”.

On Tuesday, the company finally responded: “While David MacBrayne does not hold this information centrally on our systems, we acknowledge that some of this information is available from the Board members themselves”.

The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Lochinvar' at Lochaline in Morvern
The findings have prompted calls for the directors to resign. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Former Scottish Office Minister Brian Wilson, who pursued the FoI request, said: “Even I am astonished by the brazen contempt these people have shown for islands and islanders through a critical period of recent history.

“This is a puppet board appointed by SNP Ministers to keep any influence over CalMac operations as far away as possible from the people most directly affected.

“Scotland’s public appointments system is a revolving door racket which must be reformed.

“The appointment of Ostergaard was shameless and he should now resign followed out the door by the other itinerant quangoteers”.

Conversation