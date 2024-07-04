Car and motorbike crash closes A85 in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Car and motorbike crash closes A85 in Oban

Police have cordoned off a section of the A85.

By Michelle Henderson
Breaking news logo
Image: DC Thomson.

The A85 is closed in both directions after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Oban.

The incident happened between Deanery Brae and Croft Road shortly after 5.30pm this evening.

Police have cordoned off a section of Dunollie Road, which forms part of the A85, as officers deal with the incident.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Police remain at scene of A85 crash

A police spokesperson said: “Dunollie Road in Oban is closed between Deanery Brae and Croft Road due to a collision involving a motorbike and a car.

“Officers were called around 5.35pm and remain at the scene.

“Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Isle of Lewis' at the Oban Ferry terminal.
Revealed: The CalMac board members who haven't visited a single ferry port
Michael Davidson
Public asked not to approach missing Alness man Michael Davidson
Is your area affected? Image: Met Office
Flood alerts issued for Inverness and Highlands amid heavy rain and strong winds
The café is in Cawdor House. Image: Google Maps.
Much-loved Nairn café closes its doors just weeks after opening
£196 million superyacht, complete with private helicopter, anchored in the Sound of Kerrera.
£196million superyacht owned by Microsoft billionaire spotted near Oban
Sheikh Mahktoum gets permission to build eighth home on Highland estate. Image: PA/Highland Council
Dubai billionaire ruler given the go-ahead to build EIGHTH house on sprawling Highland estate
The case called at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Man who raped children in the Highlands facing long prison sentence
Breaking news logo
A9 reopens after two-vehicle crash near Dunrobin Castle
The allure of the Highlands is not lost on the rich and powerful of the world. Image: DC Thomson/William Conran/ PA Wire.
19 famous faces with links to the Highlands
The McCready family and their minivan with its smashed window.
A9 hit-and-run left Highland family covered in cuts and broken glass

Conversation