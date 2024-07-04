Car and motorbike crash closes A85 in Oban

The A85 is closed in both directions after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Oban.

The incident happened between Deanery Brae and Croft Road shortly after 5.30pm this evening.

Police have cordoned off a section of Dunollie Road, which forms part of the A85, as officers deal with the incident.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternative route.

The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time.

Police remain at scene of A85 crash

A police spokesperson said: “Dunollie Road in Oban is closed between Deanery Brae and Croft Road due to a collision involving a motorbike and a car.

“Officers were called around 5.35pm and remain at the scene.

“Drivers are asked to use an alternative route.”

