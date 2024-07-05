‘I love serving the community’: Sutherland postmaster marks 60 year career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I love serving the community’: Sutherland postmaster marks 60 year career

The 83-year-old has been the driving force behind Rogart Post Office since 1964.

By Michelle Henderson
Alisdair Mackenzie, better known as Sandy, has been the driving force behind Rogart Post Office since 1964. Image: Post Office
Alisdair Mackenzie, better known as Sandy, has been the driving force behind Rogart Post Office since 1964. Image: Post Office

A Sutherland postmaster has dedicated his life to serving his hometown as he celebrates his diamond anniversary at the helm of their local post office.

Alisdair Mackenzie, better known as Sandy, has been presented with a Long Service award in appreciation of his important role in the Rogart community.

The 83-year-old has been the driving force behind Rogart Post Office since 1964.

Marjorie and Alisdair Mackenzie with Post Office Regional Manager, Kenny Lamont pictured inside Rogart Post Office.
Postmaster Sandy says serving his community has been the thrill of his life. Image: Post Office.

And despite being in his 80’s, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Upon leaving school, Sandy worked for Bank of Scotland for a few years before conjuring up a dream of one day owning his own business.

Postmaster is a diamond in Rogart community

Native to the Rogart area, he stepped forward to run the community’s post office branch in 1964; a move which would go on to secure his legacy.

He ran the Post Office from a couple of rented rooms at the Cross House in Rogart where he introduced some stationery and basic staple items alongside his business.

A black ad white picture of postmaster Alisdair Mackenzie and is wife Marjorie outside the original Rogart Post Office .
Postmaster Alisdair Mackenzie and his wife Marjorie pictured outside the original Rogart Post Office. Image: Post Office.

Upon marrying his wife Marjorie the following year, the couple decided they needed more retail space.

A brand new premises was built across the road from the Cross House, housing the Post Office and village shop.

The rural business continues to thrive with postmaster Sandy at the helm.

Speaking about his 60 year career, Sandy said it has been the job of his life to serve his hometown.

He said: “My wife Marjorie and I have really enjoyed running a Post Office and shop in the community where my family is from.

“I know a lot of people as many have lived here a long time, but I also enjoy meeting new people coming into the area.

Pictured is Marjorie and Alisdair Mackenzie with Post Office Regional Manager, Kenny Lamont outside the original site of the local Post Office.
Pictured is Marjorie and Alisdair Mackenzie with Post Office Regional Manager, Kenny Lamont outside the original site of the local Post Office. Image: Post Office.

“Over the 60 years, there have been many laughs, great memories, and obviously some sad times.

“Summer visitors regularly come back and are scared to ask if I am still above the ground, so are then amazed that I am still behind the Post Office counter.

“I am extremely grateful to the employees who have helped me in the Post Office over the last 60 years and the many loyal shop workers who have worked over the decades to the present day.”

Rogart community pulled together in times of need

Sandy recalls instances where he helped local crofters fill in forms and the local barber giving haircuts from the back office.

He added: “I love serving the community and have been actively involved with many of our village committees over the past 60 years and also served as a Justice of the Peace.

“I worked for a bank and I run my own business, so I’m used to filling in forms and dealing with different officials.

“In days gone by, I helped many of the local crofters who came to me for help in putting pen to paper with form filling, VAT, tax returns and other official documents.

“With the introduction of computers, these days have long since passed, and pen to paper is a rarity.

Marjorie and Alisdair Mackenzie with Post Office Regional Manager, Kenny Lamont pictured inside Rogart Post Office.
Postmaster Sandy says serving his community has been the thrill of his life. Image: Post Office.

“I also have fond memories of long ago when the local barber also used that back office to give haircuts.”

Post Office Area Manager, Louise Duff, said: “I want to sincerely thank Sandy for serving Post Office customers in Rogart for 60 years.

“It is an amazing achievement. Very few postmasters reach their diamond anniversary.

“Sandy also transformed his community. When he took on Rogart Post Office it was just a small, very rural, branch.

“He took the opportunity to have new premises built across the road to be able to incorporate a village store and to provide better Post Office facilities.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Novar Street on a sunndy day with blue skies above.
Woman dies suddenly in Alness as police tape off property
Image: DC Thomson
Man rushed to hospital after crash on A82 east of Glencoe
Ardintoul fish farm assistant manager Clive Hendry and the boat Beinn Na Caillich. Image: George Branson/MarineTraffic.com/Catriona Lockhart
Regular man-overboard training needed in wake of tragic death at fish farm - sheriff
Walkers in the Scottish Highlands wearing midge nets.
The midges are coming! Your guide to the biting beasties as forecast warns of…
The count in Dingwall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
General Election 2024: Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire count delay
Orkney and Shetland
Liberal Democrats retain stronghold Orkney and Shetland seat
Brendan O'Hara in 2019
SNP win in new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber constituency
Tain Sheriff Court.
Doorstep fight lands Alness dad in the dock
Caithness MP Jamie Stone
Jamie Stone holds on to Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Labour candidate for the Western Isles, Torcuil Crichton.
General election 2024: Western Isles turns red with first Labour win in 19 years

Conversation