‘I love serving the community’: Sutherland postmaster marks 60 year career

A Sutherland postmaster has dedicated his life to serving his hometown as he celebrates his diamond anniversary at the helm of their local post office.

Alisdair Mackenzie, better known as Sandy, has been presented with a Long Service award in appreciation of his important role in the Rogart community.

The 83-year-old has been the driving force behind Rogart Post Office since 1964.

And despite being in his 80’s, he shows no signs of slowing down.

Upon leaving school, Sandy worked for Bank of Scotland for a few years before conjuring up a dream of one day owning his own business.

Postmaster is a diamond in Rogart community

Native to the Rogart area, he stepped forward to run the community’s post office branch in 1964; a move which would go on to secure his legacy.

He ran the Post Office from a couple of rented rooms at the Cross House in Rogart where he introduced some stationery and basic staple items alongside his business.

Upon marrying his wife Marjorie the following year, the couple decided they needed more retail space.

A brand new premises was built across the road from the Cross House, housing the Post Office and village shop.

The rural business continues to thrive with postmaster Sandy at the helm.

Speaking about his 60 year career, Sandy said it has been the job of his life to serve his hometown.

He said: “My wife Marjorie and I have really enjoyed running a Post Office and shop in the community where my family is from.

“I know a lot of people as many have lived here a long time, but I also enjoy meeting new people coming into the area.

“Over the 60 years, there have been many laughs, great memories, and obviously some sad times.

“Summer visitors regularly come back and are scared to ask if I am still above the ground, so are then amazed that I am still behind the Post Office counter.

“I am extremely grateful to the employees who have helped me in the Post Office over the last 60 years and the many loyal shop workers who have worked over the decades to the present day.”

Rogart community pulled together in times of need

Sandy recalls instances where he helped local crofters fill in forms and the local barber giving haircuts from the back office.

He added: “I love serving the community and have been actively involved with many of our village committees over the past 60 years and also served as a Justice of the Peace.

“I worked for a bank and I run my own business, so I’m used to filling in forms and dealing with different officials.

“In days gone by, I helped many of the local crofters who came to me for help in putting pen to paper with form filling, VAT, tax returns and other official documents.

“With the introduction of computers, these days have long since passed, and pen to paper is a rarity.

“I also have fond memories of long ago when the local barber also used that back office to give haircuts.”

Post Office Area Manager, Louise Duff, said: “I want to sincerely thank Sandy for serving Post Office customers in Rogart for 60 years.

“It is an amazing achievement. Very few postmasters reach their diamond anniversary.

“Sandy also transformed his community. When he took on Rogart Post Office it was just a small, very rural, branch.

“He took the opportunity to have new premises built across the road to be able to incorporate a village store and to provide better Post Office facilities.”