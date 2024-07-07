Skyfail: Warning to drivers after luxury car gets stuck in the mud at Glencoe

The writing was on the wall for the driver of a sportscar this weekend when their vehicle got stuck in the mud at Glen Coe.

A ranger for the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) came across the Jaguar XF on Saturday, lodged in the soft grass in Glen Etive.

The motorist had been there since Friday, but poor mobile phone reception in the remote area meant they could not call for help.

The Highland spot is the location of an iconic scene in the James Bond movie Skyfall where ‘M’ – Judi Dench – stops on a journey fleeing north with James Bond, played by Daniel Craig.

The exact spot is about halfway down Glen Etive road and is a popular stopping point for fans and photographers eager to recreate a snap of the iconic Skyfall picture.

The photo of the stranded vehicle was shared by the NTS – the custodians of the nature reserve – with permission from the driver.

They said it serves as a warning that tourists should avoid driving on soft verges in the glen.

In a statement posted online by ranger staff of the Glencoe National Nature Reserve, they said: “The driver of this not-inexpensive vehicle in Glen Etive was happy for us to share this photo to serve as a warning of what happens when you choose to drive off-road, beyond official parking areas or lay-bys!

“Our ranger Lindsay asked them to move their vehicle when she made her Friday evening tour into Glen Etive, where we chat to campers, giving advice on how to leave no trace.

“On Saturday evening they were still there, well and truly stuck, without any phone signal to call for help.”

The post continued: “Not quite a James Bond – Skyfall moment!

“If you love Glen Etive, please don’t spoil this special landscape.”

Rules apply to ‘Jaguars, campervans and 4x4s with roof-top tents’

The NTS advises drivers to “stick to parking areas or lay-bys” and to not drive onto wet verges or park in passing places.

“If a lay-by is already full, drive on,” the organisation continued.

“It is illegal to drive off-road without the landowner’s permission, and we would never give it.

“This applies to everyone, Jaguars, campervans and 4x4s with roof-top tents included.”

It is not the first time a motorist has been stuck in the wet verges around Glencoe.

The statement continued: “We are often called upon to help vehicles that have got stuck by driving off-road in Glencoe National Nature Reserve.

“As well as spoiling your day, it inevitably leaves ugly, muddy scars, compacts soils, disturbs wildlife and damages vegetation.

“As this is a busy area, the ground rarely gets the chance to recover.”

Have you signed up for our newsletter that brings you the news from Oban, Fort William and the Hebrides?

Click on this link for it to be sent to your inbox every week.