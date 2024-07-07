Skyfail: Warning to drivers after luxury car gets stuck in the mud at Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highlands & Islands

Skyfail: Warning to drivers after luxury car gets stuck in the mud at Glencoe

The Jaguar XF got lodged in the Glen Etive beauty spot overnight.

By Louise Glen
A Jaguar XF stuck in the mud in Glen Etive.
It's a popular stopping point for fans and photographers eager to recreate a snap of the iconic Skyfall picture. Image: National Trust for Scotland/ Facebook.

The writing was on the wall for the driver of a sportscar this weekend when their vehicle got stuck in the mud at Glen Coe.

A ranger for the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) came across the Jaguar XF on Saturday, lodged in the soft grass in Glen Etive.

The motorist had been there since Friday, but poor mobile phone reception in the remote area meant they could not call for help.

The Highland spot is the location of an iconic scene in the James Bond movie Skyfall where ‘M’ – Judi Dench – stops on a journey fleeing north with James Bond, played by Daniel Craig.

The exact spot is about halfway down Glen Etive road and is a popular stopping point for fans and photographers eager to recreate a snap of the iconic Skyfall picture.

Skyfall Judy Dench and Daniel Craig in Glencoe
Skyfall Judy Dench and Daniel Craig in Glencoe. Image: Danjaq/Eon Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock.

The photo of the stranded vehicle was shared by the NTS – the custodians of the nature reserve – with permission from the driver.

They said it serves as a warning that tourists should avoid driving on soft verges in the glen.

In a statement posted online by ranger staff of the Glencoe National Nature Reserve, they said: “The driver of this not-inexpensive vehicle in Glen Etive was happy for us to share this photo to serve as a warning of what happens when you choose to drive off-road, beyond official parking areas or lay-bys!

“Our ranger Lindsay asked them to move their vehicle when she made her Friday evening tour into Glen Etive, where we chat to campers, giving advice on how to leave no trace.

“On Saturday evening they were still there, well and truly stuck, without any phone signal to call for help.”

The post continued: “Not quite a James Bond – Skyfall moment!

“If you love Glen Etive, please don’t spoil this special landscape.”

The Glen Etive road at Glencoe in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock

Rules apply to ‘Jaguars, campervans and 4x4s with roof-top tents’

The NTS advises drivers to “stick to parking areas or lay-bys” and to not drive onto wet verges or park in passing places.

“If a lay-by is already full, drive on,” the organisation continued.

“It is illegal to drive off-road without the landowner’s permission, and we would never give it.

“This applies to everyone, Jaguars, campervans and 4x4s with roof-top tents included.”

It is not the first time a motorist has been stuck in the wet verges around Glencoe.

The statement continued: “We are often called upon to help vehicles that have got stuck by driving off-road in Glencoe National Nature Reserve.

“As well as spoiling your day, it inevitably leaves ugly, muddy scars, compacts soils, disturbs wildlife and damages vegetation.

“As this is a busy area, the ground rarely gets the chance to recover.”

