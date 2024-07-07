Gallery: The best pictures from Buckie v Elgin City and Peterhead v Fraserburgh testimonial matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Gallery: The best pictures from Buckie v Elgin City and Peterhead v Fraserburgh testimonial matches

Long-serving Jags defender Shaun Wood and Blue Toon co-boss Ryan Strachan were centre of attention at the weekend.

Shaun Wood with stepson Grayson with the Buckie and Elgin players in the background. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Shaun Wood with stepson Grayson with the Buckie and Elgin players in the background. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Danny Law

Two goals from striker Dajon Golding gave Elgin City a 2-0 victory over Buckie Thistle in Shaun Wood’s testimonial match at Victoria Park.

A good crowd gave defender Wood the send-off he deserved for 12 years of excellent service to the Jags.

Wood said: “I’ve had a great day, a massive thank you to everyone involved, especially to the Buckie fans for their support today and throughout my time here.

“I felt pretty good out there, we played well and matched Elgin for the majority of the game.

“I’ll definitely be back to Victoria Park soon as a Jags fan.”

Buckie defender Shaun Wood with stepson Grayson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A wave from Shaun Wood and stepson Grayson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Buckie’s Andrew MacAskill and Elgin’s Jack Murray in the thick of the action. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elgin City manager Allan Hale keeps a close eye on proceedings. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elgin City’s Ryan Sargent under pressure from Shaun Wood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Elgin goalkeeper Thomas McHale punching the ball clear from a corner. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Buckie’s Ryan Fyffe closes down Elgin attacker Dajon Golding. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Shaun Wood on the ball in his final appearance for Elgin before retiring. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Strachan sets promotion target

Meanwhile, Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan hopes to make his testimonial year a memorable one by guiding the Blue Toon back to League One.

Strachan’s side ran out 2-0 winners in his testimonial match against Highland League side Fraserburgh on Saturday thanks to a composed finish from Seb Ross 15 minutes from time before Rory McAllister netted a rebound after an initial effort was parried by Joe Barbour.

Blue Toon co-boss Strachan hopes his side can gain promotion this season after missing out in the play-offs last term.

Peterhead and Fraserburgh form a guard of honour for Ryan Strachan and his daughters Farah and Wren. Image: Duncan Brown.

He said: “We wanted to do it last year.

“It’s got to be the target this year, for our first year in management it was successful from what we had to turn around the year before.

“The board has been really good with us this summer – we’ve got our targets and feel like we’re in a good position but it’s about working out what’s best for team and shape.

“We feel we’ve brought five players in who come into our squad and are extremely competitive.

“We have to be better defensively this year, we have to have a bit more doggedness about us, everyone can see we’re fine with the ball we have to get more clean sheets and score a few more goals.”

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister celebrates his goal against Fraserburgh. Image: Duncan Brown.
Rory McAllister celebrates with former Blue Toon goal hero Martin bavidge. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead’s Max barry holds off Logan Watt. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead’s Jack Brown and Fraserburgh’s Kieran Simpson battle for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister with an attempt at goal. Image: Duncan Brown.

 

More from Peterhead FC

Harry McKirdy of Hibernian and Seb Ross of Forfar compete for possession of the ball
Seb Ross hopes full-time job can bolster his part-time career at Peterhead
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan feels lucky to have medals to go with the memories…
Peterhead strike Rory McAllister in action in League Two.
Peterhead's Rory McAllister determined to contribute as a player and a coach
PRE SEASON FRIENDLY FORMARTINE V PETERHEAD PETERHEAD'S KIERAN SHANKS ON THE ATTACK
Friendlies round-up: Peterhead hope to sharpen up after draw with Formartine United
Peterhead FC player/co-manager Ryan Strachan.
North friendlies round-up: Peterhead aim for positive start against Formartine United
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,
Aberdeen to face Peterhead in pre-season
2
AN 000165_18A 1992-06-10 European Championship Scotland Training ©AJL 10 June 1992 European Championship in Sweden Scotland Training
Jim McInally reflects on cherished Euro memories with Scotland
27 March 2024. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Max Barry celebrates his goal CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers
Max Barry in action for Buckie Thistle against Celtic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry