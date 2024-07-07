Gallery: The best pictures from Buckie v Elgin City and Peterhead v Fraserburgh testimonial matches

Two goals from striker Dajon Golding gave Elgin City a 2-0 victory over Buckie Thistle in Shaun Wood’s testimonial match at Victoria Park.

A good crowd gave defender Wood the send-off he deserved for 12 years of excellent service to the Jags.

Wood said: “I’ve had a great day, a massive thank you to everyone involved, especially to the Buckie fans for their support today and throughout my time here.

“I felt pretty good out there, we played well and matched Elgin for the majority of the game.

“I’ll definitely be back to Victoria Park soon as a Jags fan.”

Strachan sets promotion target

Meanwhile, Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan hopes to make his testimonial year a memorable one by guiding the Blue Toon back to League One.

Strachan’s side ran out 2-0 winners in his testimonial match against Highland League side Fraserburgh on Saturday thanks to a composed finish from Seb Ross 15 minutes from time before Rory McAllister netted a rebound after an initial effort was parried by Joe Barbour.

Blue Toon co-boss Strachan hopes his side can gain promotion this season after missing out in the play-offs last term.

He said: “We wanted to do it last year.

“It’s got to be the target this year, for our first year in management it was successful from what we had to turn around the year before.

“The board has been really good with us this summer – we’ve got our targets and feel like we’re in a good position but it’s about working out what’s best for team and shape.

“We feel we’ve brought five players in who come into our squad and are extremely competitive.

“We have to be better defensively this year, we have to have a bit more doggedness about us, everyone can see we’re fine with the ball we have to get more clean sheets and score a few more goals.”