Oban home with ‘rare’ 180-degree sea and island views on the market for £750,000

A five-bedroomed home with ringside seats for Oban’s outstanding sunsets has hit the market with a guide price of £750,000.

The west-facing detached villa at 10 Benvoullin Gardens has rare 180-degree sea and island views along with raised decks to take in the glory of Oban Bay.

Inside, the luxury home has a “cathedral” ceiling which gives the property a luxury feel.

Marketed by Fiuran Property, the family home was built in 2009 and extended in 2022 to provide a “granny flat” annexe.

Within walking distance of Oban town centre and local schools, Benvoullin Gardens would make an excellent family home.

Built over two floors the main villa is part of an exclusive development and sits in a cul de sac, so there is no need to worry about heavy traffic in the area.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance vestibule with access to the annexe and hallway.

There’s a modern fitted kitchen leading into the open-plan lounge and dining area with views over the decking and garden.

There is also an office to the front, so if the new owner works from home there is lots to be inspired by.

‘Man cave’ and ‘granny annexe’ in luxury Oban home

Upstairs there are four bedrooms with glorious views across Oban Bay. Two of the rooms are ensuite, and there is a bright family bathroom.

The annexe provides an extra living and bedroom area with an en suite accessible shower making it an ideal place for the in-laws.

fdThe annexe has been run as a self-contained holiday accommodation.

A store underneath the house is an ideal place to keep those canoes and kayaks or would be an ideal “man cave” with power and lighting.

It is big enough to put in a pool table, or a dance floor and bar.

There is even a double garage for cars – but with views like these, who needs to go anywhere else?

