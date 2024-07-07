Oban home with ‘rare’ 180-degree sea and island views on the market for £750,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban home with ‘rare’ 180-degree sea and island views on the market for £750,000

10 Benvoullin Gardens comes with a 'man cave' and a granny annexe.

By Louise Glen
The property has raised decks to take in the glory of Oban Bay.
The property has raised decks to take in the glory of Oban Bay. Image: Image: Fiuran Property

A five-bedroomed home with ringside seats for Oban’s outstanding sunsets has hit the market with a guide price of £750,000.

The west-facing detached villa at 10 Benvoullin Gardens has rare 180-degree sea and island views along with raised decks to take in the glory of Oban Bay.

Inside, the luxury home has a “cathedral” ceiling which gives the property a luxury feel.

10 Benvoullin Gardens has outstanding views over Oban.
10 Benvoullin Gardens has outstanding views over Oban. Image: Fiuran Property.

Marketed by Fiuran Property, the family home was built in 2009 and extended in 2022 to provide a “granny flat” annexe.

Within walking distance of Oban town centre and local schools, Benvoullin Gardens would make an excellent family home.

A ringside seat over Oban. Image: Fiuran Property.

Built over two floors the main villa is part of an exclusive development and sits in a cul de sac, so there is no need to worry about heavy traffic in the area.

The home has 'cathedral' ceilings adding space to the living areas of the house.
The home has ‘cathedral’ ceilings adding space to the living areas of the house. Image: Fiuran Property.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance vestibule with access to the annexe and hallway.

There’s a modern fitted kitchen leading into the open-plan lounge and dining area with views over the decking and garden.

The bedrooms at Benvoullin Gardens all have spectacular views.
The bedrooms at Benvoullin Gardens all have spectacular views. Image: Fiuran Property.

There is also an office to the front, so if the new owner works from home there is lots to be inspired by.

‘Man cave’ and ‘granny annexe’ in luxury Oban home

Upstairs there are four bedrooms with glorious views across Oban Bay. Two of the rooms are ensuite, and there is a bright family bathroom.

The annexe provides an extra living and bedroom area with an en suite accessible shower making it an ideal place for the in-laws.

The property has an impressive entrance hallway

The annexe has been run as a self-contained holiday accommodation.

A store underneath the house is an ideal place to keep those canoes and kayaks or would be an ideal “man cave” with power and lighting.

It is big enough to put in a pool table, or a dance floor and bar.

The 'cathedral' ceiling inside 10 Benvoullin Gardens in Oban.
The ‘cathedral’ ceiling inside 10 Benvoullin Gardens in Oban. Image: Fiuran Property.

There is even a double garage for cars – but with views like these, who needs to go anywhere else?

A view across Oban Bay from a bedroom window in Benvoullin Gardens.
A view across Oban Bay from a bedroom window in Benvoullin Gardens. Image: Fiuran Property.

